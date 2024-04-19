Capgemini: new platform implemented for Bayer

April 19, 2024 at 04:38 am EDT Share

Capgemini announced on Friday that it had provided Bayer's crop science division with a new business platform to improve its operational efficiency.



The French technology group reports that the project was implemented in Brazil, the German chemical group's second largest market for seeds and agricultural crop protection products.



Following the acquisition of Monsanto, the various Brazilian entities now operate under a unified system, based on SAP S/4Hana collaborative software, it explains in a press release.



The platform facilitates the automation of tasks and simplifies business processes, making it possible, among other things, to cope with the complexity of the Brazilian tax regime, adds Capgemini.



The group, which has been a strategic partner of Bayer since 2012, has also been entrusted with the maintenance of the platform, as well as its development.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.