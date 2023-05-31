Capgemini : offices in India reach 100% renewable energy

Mumbai, May 31, 2023 - Capgemini today announced that its facilities in India are operating on 100 percent renewable energy (RE), achieving a new sustainability milestone. This allows the company to avoid over 70,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum. The company transitioned to 100 percent renewable energy through onsite renewable energy generation, offsite renewable energy purchase through power purchase agreements, and green power purchasing through utility programs, all contributing to 83 percent of renewable energy. The balance of 17 percent is sourced from renewable energy certificates[1].

Capgemini in India comprises 180,000+ team members working across 13 cities. It has installed 11.5MWp of on-premises solar plants across all campuses in India. Some campuses have energy surplus which they are exporting to their respective state electricity boards. Capgemini's campuses in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai (MIPL and SIPCOT) have been exporting surplus renewable energy back to the state electricity grid using the 'net-metering program'. Since the beginning of the year, 450 MWh of renewable electricity has been exported to the electricity grid from the four offices, making the campuses net positive on energy use in 2023.

In another decarbonization initiative, illustrating the use of technology to transform the energy industry, Capgemini recently installed a state-of-the-art 'Battery Energy Storage Solution' (BESS) with a capacity of 2.5 MWh in the Noida campus and 3.5 MWh in the Mumbai campus. The solution allows Capgemini to store excess renewable energy generated from solar plants during the day and use it during the evening peak hours. This, in turn, significantly reduces the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from peaker[2] power plants and decreases the energy cost, carbon footprint and stress on the grid during the peak hours.

The BESS solution is equipped with an intelligent Energy Management System (EMS) to orchestrate and manage the electrons from solar, battery storage, utility supply, and load. This, integrated with Capgemini's Energy Command Center (ECC), enables real-time monitoring and control of energy supply. The EMS is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) analytics for effective management of energy tariff and utilization of BESS to store and release energy during the non-peak and peak hours, respectively. This process helps in managing 'Peak Shaving' efficiently.

Commenting on the milestone, Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India and Member of the Group Executive Committee said, "At Capgemini, sustainability has always been a priority, and, over the years, we have taken significant steps to ensure we reduce our carbon footprint. In India, we have progressed our journey towards our net-zero goal, through this milestone of achieving 100 percent renewable energy across all offices in India. With the use of innovative technology like Battery Energy Storage Solutions and intelligent Energy Management Systems, we can very clearly see a path towards transforming and decarbonizing the energy industry through technology. We will continue to leverage technology to drive meaningful impact and help nurture a sustainable tomorrow, making our communities future ready."

The Capgemini Group was amongst the first companies globally to have its net zero targets validated according to the SBTi's new Net-Zero Standard in July 2022, including achieving a 90% reduction in all carbon emissions across scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2040.

[1] Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) are a market-based instrument that certifies the bearer owns one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity generated from a renewable energy resource. Once the power provider has fed the energy into the grid, the REC received can then be sold on the open market as an energy commodity.

[2] Peaker power plants are power plants that generally run only when there is a high demand, known as peak demand, for electricity.