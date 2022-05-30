Capgemini : opens new centers specialized in Cybersecurity and Cloud services in Malaga, Spain

Capgemini's Malaga CDC will provide next generation cybersecurity services powered by cutting-edge solutions, such as artificial intelligence, for securing systems, applications and data processing product environments. Furthermore, in response to the growing demand for protection through Zero Trust[1] concepts and strategies, privileged access management (PAM), identity access management (IAM) with AI embedded, and network security services, among others, will be delivered from the center.

In addition, the new Malaga office will also provide specialized services in cloud technology to help companies optimize their business by adopting cloud to improve their customer experience and business management and enable intelligent industry. It will service clients in strategic sectors, including all types of critical infrastructure for the functioning of society (such as energy, health, the financial sector, defense, and industry).

Nive Bhagat, CEO of Capgemini's Cloud & Infrastructure Services and member of the Group Executive Committee said: "The opening of these new centers in Spain, once again demonstrates our strong commitment to offer our clients innovative and value-added cloud and cybersecurity services, leveraging our global knowledge combined with local approaches, and cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, zero trust strategy and infrastructure as code to maximize and protect their businesses."

The Malaga and the other CDCs draw on Capgemini's global expertise in high-end services. They are focused on data protection and threat intelligence to support organizations worldwide in securing their digital and cloud transformation processes, improving IT resources and operational safety. The facility in Malaga will play a key role in protecting critical infrastructures in Spain as well as those of a global nature.

This new Cyber Defense Center complements Capgemini's existing network of fourteen CDCs, including the Asturias CDC (Spain), specializing in cloud and industrial solutions; the Inverness CDC (UK), specializing in pharmaceutical and forensic solutions; the Eastern Europe Katowice CDC (Poland); the Toulouse CDC (France), the CDCs in Bangalore and in Mumbai CDCs (India), which are the Group's multipurpose CDCs, Mumbai CDC being the largest and also including the Identity and Access Management (IAM) factory; the San Diego CDC (North America); as well as satellite CDCs in major regions such as Australia (Melbourne) and Europe (Paris in France; Utrecht in the Netherlands).

These CDCs support Capgemini's delivery capabilities in Managed Security Services by offering a local and regional presence, with a commitment to sharing knowledge and information on global cybersecurity trends, threats, and the most effective response. Like other CDCs in the global network, the new center will work alongside a range of specialist partners under existing global agreements with Capgemini.

[1] Capgemini'sZero Trust approach provides security framework based on asset or data-centric security, policy-driven controls, modern identity management, security zones and network security.