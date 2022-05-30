Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Capgemini SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/30 11:35:27 am EDT
186.40 EUR   -0.11%
11:49aCAPGEMINI : opens new centers specialized in Cybersecurity and Cloud services in Malaga, Spain
PU
05/20Shareholders' Meeting of May 19, 2022
GL
05/20Capgemini SE Announces Board Appointments
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capgemini : opens new centers specialized in Cybersecurity and Cloud services in Malaga, Spain

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
Capgemini's Malaga CDC will provide next generation cybersecurity services powered by cutting-edge solutions, such as artificial intelligence, for securing systems, applications and data processing product environments. Furthermore, in response to the growing demand for protection through Zero Trust[1] concepts and strategies, privileged access management (PAM), identity access management (IAM) with AI embedded, and network security services, among others, will be delivered from the center.

In addition, the new Malaga office will also provide specialized services in cloud technology to help companies optimize their business by adopting cloud to improve their customer experience and business management and enable intelligent industry. It will service clients in strategic sectors, including all types of critical infrastructure for the functioning of society (such as energy, health, the financial sector, defense, and industry).

Nive Bhagat, CEO of Capgemini's Cloud & Infrastructure Services and member of the Group Executive Committee said: "The opening of these new centers in Spain, once again demonstrates our strong commitment to offer our clients innovative and value-added cloud and cybersecurity services, leveraging our global knowledge combined with local approaches, and cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, zero trust strategy and infrastructure as code to maximize and protect their businesses."

NOTE TO EDITORS

The Malaga and the other CDCs draw on Capgemini's global expertise in high-end services. They are focused on data protection and threat intelligence to support organizations worldwide in securing their digital and cloud transformation processes, improving IT resources and operational safety. The facility in Malaga will play a key role in protecting critical infrastructures in Spain as well as those of a global nature.

This new Cyber Defense Center complements Capgemini's existing network of fourteen CDCs, including the Asturias CDC (Spain), specializing in cloud and industrial solutions; the Inverness CDC (UK), specializing in pharmaceutical and forensic solutions; the Eastern Europe Katowice CDC (Poland); the Toulouse CDC (France), the CDCs in Bangalore and in Mumbai CDCs (India), which are the Group's multipurpose CDCs, Mumbai CDC being the largest and also including the Identity and Access Management (IAM) factory; the San Diego CDC (North America); as well as satellite CDCs in major regions such as Australia (Melbourne) and Europe (Paris in France; Utrecht in the Netherlands).

These CDCs support Capgemini's delivery capabilities in Managed Security Services by offering a local and regional presence, with a commitment to sharing knowledge and information on global cybersecurity trends, threats, and the most effective response. Like other CDCs in the global network, the new center will work alongside a range of specialist partners under existing global agreements with Capgemini.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

[1] Capgemini'sZero Trust approach provides security framework based on asset or data-centric security, policy-driven controls, modern identity management, security zones and network security.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
