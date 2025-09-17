Capgemini announced that it has obtained all the necessary regulatory and antitrust approvals for the acquisition of WNS, a transaction totaling $3.3bn before taking into account WNS' net financial debt.



The transaction remains subject to the approval of the scheme of arrangement by the Royal Court of Jersey, which has set the corresponding hearing for October 9. The transaction is expected to close by the end of October.



In early July, Capgemini and WNS signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition, which is intended to "create a global leader in intelligent operations based on agentic AI," for a cash price of $76.50 per WNS share.