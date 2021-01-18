Log in
CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
Capgemini : positioned as a Global Leader by Zinnov for its Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) and Internet of Things (IoT) Services

01/18/2021 | 02:48am EST
Paris, January 18, 2021 - Capgeminitoday announced that it has been positioned in the 'Leadership Zone' by Zinnov, a leading global management and strategy consulting firm, for its global Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) services and global Internet of Things (IoT) technology services. The reports acknowledge Capgemini and Altran (part of Capgemini) jointly in these assessments for their combined capabilities and market impact.

Capgemini[1] was recognized for its domain specialization, service maturity, innovation, client spread and scalability in the Zinnov Zones 2020 reports, which evaluated around 60 Global ER&D service providers and 40 global IoT technology service providers respectively.

The 'Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services - 2020' report provides a comprehensive view of the global Engineering R&D (ER&D) space and the impact of COVID-19 on ER&D spending across verticals. Zinnov positioned Capgemini in the 'Leadership Zone' for its overall ER&D Services as well as outstanding vertical specific capabilities, including ER&D in Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial, Medical Devices, Telemedicine, Semiconductor, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Telecommunication, Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV). The report also recognized Capgemini's specialization across Digital Engineering Services, Digital Thread, Telematics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), AI Engineering, Enterprise Software ER&D, Software Platform Engineering ER&D, and Cybersecurity - as a testament to its value proposition across the product engineering value chain and manufacturing domain.

In its 'Zinnov Zones for IoT Technology Services - 2020' report, Capgemini emerged a Leader across multiple IoT verticals including Digital Thread, Telemedicine, and Public Infrastructure segments in addition to its overall leaders ranking in the IoT Services capabilities. Zinnov for the first time rated service providers on use cases, such as Digital Thread, Telemedicine, Contactless Retail, and Public Infrastructure, in addition to assessing them for their end-to-end IoT prowess.

'We are proud of this double recognition from Zinnov,' said William Rozé, CEO of Capgemini's Engineering and R&D Global Business Line. 'Withthe integration of Altran, the world leader in engineering and R&D services, this positioning confirms our market leading capability, including our deep engineering and IT expertise to design, develop and deliver tomorrow's best-in-class products and services for our clients across industry verticals and markets. In what we call the Intelligent Industry, businesses are transforming their products and operations with the adoption of exponential technologies. We are committed to partner with them in this journey.'

Acknowledging Capgemini's Leader positioning in the Zinnov Zones assessments, Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner at Zinnov said, 'Capgemini acquired Altran last year and has emerged as the global leader for ER&D services and IoT Services in the Zinnov Zones 2020 assessment. The complementary nature and scale of the combined businesses position the firm as a strategic partner of choice for enabling end-to-end transformation in the 'Intelligent Industry' space underpinned by strong next-generation capabilities across Cloud, Edge Computing, IoT, AI and 5G. The combined entity has the largest global delivery network with a presence across all major engineering hubs. The firm's ability to secure wins across verticals such as automotive, aerospace, telemedicine, and digital thread enablement are testimony to the resilience it has displayed during the COVID-19 pandemic era.'

Zinnov Zones is an annual ranking published by Zinnov which rates Global Service Providers based on their competencies, capabilities, and market success. Since 2009, Zinnov Zones, previously known as Global Service Provider Ratings (GSPR), has become one of the most trusted reports globally, for both enterprises and service providers to better understand the vendor ecosystem across multiple domains, such as digital transformation, ER&D services, IoT, RPA, and media and entertainment.

This is the second year in a row that Capgemini has been recognized as a global ER&D leader by Zinnov. In the past, Altran has been ranked as an industry forerunner in Product Engineering Services (PES) for five consecutive years by Zinnov and has also been recognized among the leading players in the IoT Services market and the entertainment industry segment.

For more information about Capgemini's Intelligent Industry offerings, click here.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini's purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion. Visit us at www.capgemini.com.

About Zinnov
Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a leading global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Paris. Over the past 18 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises and technology companies to develop actionable insights that help them create value - across dimensions of both revenue and optimization. With core expertise in Product Engineering, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

  • Enabling global companies to develop and optimize a global engineering footprint through center setups, and technology and functional accelerators to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;
  • Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation;
  • Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory;
  • Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Cloud, IOT, and RPA;
  • Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India. For more information, visit https://zinnov.com/

[1] Capgemini includes Altran (part of Capgemini group) for this assessment and has been provided a combined rating.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 07:47:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
