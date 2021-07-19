Capgemini : positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2021 Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services

Paris, July 19, 2021 -Capgemini today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner 2021 'Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide*' for completeness of vision and ability to execute. The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluated a total of 20 service providers for their SAP S/4HANA application solutions.

Capgemini was recognized for its:

Focused approach on SAP S/4HANA-based business transformation

Capabilities in industrial, engineering and R&D sectors

Continued investment in growing the SAP S/4 HANA practice with the highest number of certifications in the SAP partner ecosystem

According to Gartner, in this Magic Quadrant, Leaders are performing well today, gaining traction and mind share in the market; they have a clear vision of market direction and are actively building competencies to sustain their leadership position in the market. Leaders have built a considerable SAP S/4HANA record of accomplishment and capabilities across multiple industries, geographies, deployment approaches or modules.

'We believe this recognition underlines our extensive experience in providing SAP S/4HANA solutions to our clients, our joint initiatives with SAP, and our ability to support relevant industry-specific business issues with solutions that enable growth,' said Josean Mendez, Global SAP Partner Lead at Capgemini. 'Our vision is to enable our clients to become a renewable enterprise, by helping them embrace intelligent technologies, and extend the digital core with new digital processes and services, all pivotal for their business transformation journey.'

Click here to access a complimentary copy of the full report.

* Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide, 14 June 2021, Allan Wilkins, Jaideep Thyagarajan, Fabio Di Capua, Peter Adamo, Duy Nguyen, Luis Pinto

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

