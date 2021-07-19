Log in
Capgemini : positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2021 Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services

07/19/2021 | 11:54am EDT
Paris, July 19, 2021 -Capgemini today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner 2021 'Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide*' for completeness of vision and ability to execute. The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluated a total of 20 service providers for their SAP S/4HANA application solutions.

Capgemini was recognized for its:

  • Focused approach on SAP S/4HANA-based business transformation
  • Capabilities in industrial, engineering and R&D sectors
  • Continued investment in growing the SAP S/4 HANA practice with the highest number of certifications in the SAP partner ecosystem

According to Gartner, in this Magic Quadrant, Leaders are performing well today, gaining traction and mind share in the market; they have a clear vision of market direction and are actively building competencies to sustain their leadership position in the market. Leaders have built a considerable SAP S/4HANA record of accomplishment and capabilities across multiple industries, geographies, deployment approaches or modules.

'We believe this recognition underlines our extensive experience in providing SAP S/4HANA solutions to our clients, our joint initiatives with SAP, and our ability to support relevant industry-specific business issues with solutions that enable growth,' said Josean Mendez, Global SAP Partner Lead at Capgemini. 'Our vision is to enable our clients to become a renewable enterprise, by helping them embrace intelligent technologies, and extend the digital core with new digital processes and services, all pivotal for their business transformation journey.'

Click here to access a complimentary copy of the full report.

* Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide, 14 June 2021, Allan Wilkins, Jaideep Thyagarajan, Fabio Di Capua, Peter Adamo, Duy Nguyen, Luis Pinto

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates. © 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 15:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
