CAPGEMINI : price target lowered by Oddo BHF

July 29, 2024 at 04:11 am EDT

While reiterating its 'neutral' opinion on Capgemini, deeming it difficult to expect a relative rerating of the stock 'given its overexposure to Europe relative to peers', Oddo BHF lowers its price target from 211 to 202 euros.



While it sees little surprise in the company's mixed first-half results, the research firm sees a negative surprise in the IT services group's comments on its outlook, and is therefore lowering its own estimates for 2024 and 2025.



In terms of valuation, Oddo BHF notes that the Capgemini share is trading on 'a 2025 FCF yield of 5.7%, at a discount of just 12% to its global peers, compared with a historical discount of 20%'.



