Capgemini : recognized as a “Leader” in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Service Providers

Paris, March 16, 2022 - Capgemini has been positioned by Gartner Inc as a "Leader" in its 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service providers, for the sixth consecutive year. The report, which evaluated a total of 18 data and analytics service providers, recognized Capgemini for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Zhiwei Jiang, CEO of Insights and Data at Capgemini and member of the Group Executive Committee said, "As organizations navigate the post-pandemic world, businesses must leverage the power of data and AI to be future ready. Together with our team of data and analytics experts, our end-to-end AI solutions portfolio and our deep sectorial expertise, we've enabled clients to make informed decisions and drive sustainable value. We think our positioning as a "Leader" in the Gartner Magic Quadrant report is testament to our ability to provide winning outcomes to our clients."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Jorgen Heizenberg, Twiggy Lo, Gareth Herschel, Shubhangi Vashisth, Ankush Jain, 07 February 2022.

Additional Resources/Note to Editors

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 325,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com