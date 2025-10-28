In its quarterly report, Capgemini announced an update to its financial targets for 2025, now targeting revenue growth of between +2% and +2.5% at constant exchange rates (compared with a flatter -1% to +1% previously).



However, it has tightened down fits operating margin target range to between 13.3% and 13.4% (from 13.3% to 13.5%), while leaving its forecast for organic free cash flow generation - of around €1.9bn - unchanged.



For Q3 2025, the IT services group reported revenue of €5.39bn, up +0.3% y-o-y as reported and +2.9% at constant exchange rates.



Capgemini's order intake reached to €5.16bn, up +1.5% at constant exchange rates, implying a book-to-bill ratio of 0.96 for the period, which the group said was "in line with usual seasonality."



"Overall, demand dynamics remain unchanged, with clients continuing to invest selectively in initiatives that promote efficiency and strategic transformation, rather than in growth-oriented programs," it said.