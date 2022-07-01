Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Capgemini SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:24 2022-07-01 am EDT
162.20 EUR   -0.76%
09:23aCAPGEMINI : Letter to Shareholders – June 2022
PU
09:11aCapgemini statement
GL
09:10aCapgemini statement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capgemini statement

07/01/2022 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Relations:
Victoire Grux
Tél. : +33 6 04 52 16 55
Email: victoire.grux@capgemini.com

Investor relations:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87
Email: vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini statement

Paris, July 1, 2022 In view of certain rumors currently being circulated, Capgemini reasserts its publicly stated position regarding Atos, that also applies to any potential spin-off entities and to its various businesses:

  • the Group has no intention of acquiring or being involved in these assets;
  • the Group has no discussion with Atos, neither with any third party or the French government on those lines.

Capgemini management believes that those assets are not aligned with the Group strategy and development plan and this position is unanimously supported by the Board of directors.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment


All news about CAPGEMINI SE
09:23aCAPGEMINI : Letter to Shareholders – June 2022
PU
09:11aCapgemini statement
GL
09:10aCapgemini statement
AQ
06/30CAPGEMINI : Project Bose – A smart way to enable sustainable 5G networks
PU
06/30France's Thales creates cloud services company powered by Google
RE
06/29CAPGEMINI : A case for building digital trust for a more sustainable world
PU
06/28Dassault Aviation Accelerates its Digital Transformation with Capgemini
CI
06/27CAPGEMINI : An approach for sustainable IT implementation
PU
06/23SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY : Capgemini contributes to the implementation of the “Grand Par..
PU
06/22Capgemini appoints Steffen Elsaesser as Chief Transformation Officer
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPGEMINI SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 667 M 21 605 M 21 605 M
Net income 2022 1 471 M 1 538 M 1 538 M
Net Debt 2022 2 299 M 2 403 M 2 403 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 28 114 M 29 389 M 29 389 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 324 684
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 163,45 €
Average target price 233,79 €
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aiman Ezzat Deputy Director-Strategy
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
William Rozé Director-Engineering, Research & Development
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE-24.15%29 389
ACCENTURE PLC-33.02%175 627
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.61%151 286
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.95%87 744
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.56%77 590
VMWARE, INC.-1.64%48 036