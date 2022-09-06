Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Capgemini SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:19 2022-09-06 am EDT
175.45 EUR   +0.40%
02:40aCAPGEMINI : strengthens its strategy, innovation, and transformation capabilities in Italy with the launch of Capgemini Invent
PU
08/17CAPGEMINI : What part of your intelligent product is worst for the environment?
PU
08/08CAPGEMINI : Industry Collaboration is Key to Transform Cloud-Native, AI-Optimized 5G Open Radio Access Networks (O-RANs)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capgemini : strengthens its strategy, innovation, and transformation capabilities in Italy with the launch of Capgemini Invent

09/06/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Located in Rome and Milan, Capgemini Invent will now provide its complete portfolio of services in Italy including intelligent industry strategy and enterprise transformation services. It will deliver enhanced value to clients in the country by shaping their digital transformation agenda, enabling them to identify and respond to "what's next" in their business and implement it at scale with the support of the rest of the Group.

The team, which includes frog launched earlier this year in Italy, currently comprises of strategists, data scientists, product and experience designers, brand, and technology experts, with plans to further expand and grow locally. They bring strong expertise in financial services, manufacturing, consumer products and goods (CPG), retail and luxury, and telecommunications, and will soon expand into further industries.

Commenting on the launch, Cyril Garcia, CEO of Capgemini Invent and Group Executive Board Member, said, "Southern Europe is a strategic market for Capgemini. With the recent launch of frog in Italy, we have built a strong reputation for our customer experience, marketing, and design services. We are now delighted to further expand our presence in the region with the launch of our complete portfolio of Capgemini Invent services. We aim to reinforce Capgemini's strategic positioning in the market to accelerate our client's sustainable digital transformation journeys. I am very pleased to welcome Raffaella Santoro to our team as Managing Director of Capgemini Invent in Italy, and I look forward to working with her to achieve our business ambitions and local expansion plans for the region."

Raffaella Santoro, recently appointed as the Managing Director of Capgemini Invent in Italy, brings over 22 years of experience in strategy and business development, digital transformation, sales, and marketing having led growth ambitions and transformation programs in companies such as Ferrero, McKinsey & Company, and Nokia.

"Italy is experiencing a strong growth journey driven by continuous technological advancements and digitalization. Companies need a strategic partner like Capgemini to help them embrace this change, identify opportunities, shape new strategies, articulate a plan and implement a roadmap to achieve their goals. The combination of customer engagement, digital transformation, and business processes optimization will enable organizations to achieve their business and sustainability ambitions. I am excited to lead and grow the Capgemini Invent team in Italy and to support our clients on their end-to-end digital transformation journeys," states Raffaella Santoro, Managing Director, Capgemini Invent, Italy.

From identifying the next market disruptor or innovative business models to reimagining customer engagement or designing smart factories, Capgemini Invent engages with CxO's to accelerate from ideation to strategy to shape innovative products, services, processes, or experiences. This will be further supported by the recognized strengths of Capgemini Italy to implement at speed and scale.

About Capgemini Invent
As the digital innovation, design, and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group, Capgemini Invent enables CxOs to envision and shape the future of their businesses. Located in nearly 40 studios and more than 60 offices around the world, it comprises a 10,000+ strong team of strategists, data scientists, product and experience designers, brand experts and technologists who develop new digital services, products, experiences, and business models for sustainable growth.

Capgemini Invent is an integral part of Capgemini, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering, and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com/invent

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 06:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPGEMINI SE
02:40aCAPGEMINI : strengthens its strategy, innovation, and transformation capabilities in Italy..
PU
08/17CAPGEMINI : What part of your intelligent product is worst for the environment?
PU
08/08CAPGEMINI : Industry Collaboration is Key to Transform Cloud-Native, AI-Optimized 5G Open ..
PU
08/08CAPGEMINI : Industry Collaboration is Key to Transform the vision of cloud-native, AI-Opti..
PU
08/04Capgemini Partners With Unity To Develop Tailored Metaverse Solutions
MT
08/03Capgemini and Unity Announces Global Alliance Partnership to Help Organizations Leverag..
CI
08/03Capgemini selected by U.S. Army to lead modernization of global cloud environment
AQ
08/03CAPGEMINI : Comprehensive sourcing analysis and supplier collaboration
PU
08/03CAPGEMINI : Supply chain collaboration and sustainability
PU
08/02CAPGEMINI : 2022 first half financial report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPGEMINI SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 462 M 21 292 M 21 292 M
Net income 2022 1 506 M 1 494 M 1 494 M
Net Debt 2022 2 546 M 2 525 M 2 525 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 30 057 M 29 819 M 29 819 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 352 148
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 174,75 €
Average target price 225,24 €
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aiman Ezzat Deputy Director-Strategy
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
William Rozé Director-Engineering, Research & Development
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE-18.91%29 819
ACCENTURE PLC-31.48%179 688
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.26%143 742
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.28%99 092
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.03%76 483
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.38%54 859