Capgemini : strengthens its strategy, innovation, and transformation capabilities in Italy with the launch of Capgemini Invent

Located in Rome and Milan, Capgemini Invent will now provide its complete portfolio of services in Italy including intelligent industry strategy and enterprise transformation services. It will deliver enhanced value to clients in the country by shaping their digital transformation agenda, enabling them to identify and respond to "what's next" in their business and implement it at scale with the support of the rest of the Group.

The team, which includes frog launched earlier this year in Italy, currently comprises of strategists, data scientists, product and experience designers, brand, and technology experts, with plans to further expand and grow locally. They bring strong expertise in financial services, manufacturing, consumer products and goods (CPG), retail and luxury, and telecommunications, and will soon expand into further industries.

Commenting on the launch, Cyril Garcia, CEO of Capgemini Invent and Group Executive Board Member, said, "Southern Europe is a strategic market for Capgemini. With the recent launch of frog in Italy, we have built a strong reputation for our customer experience, marketing, and design services. We are now delighted to further expand our presence in the region with the launch of our complete portfolio of Capgemini Invent services. We aim to reinforce Capgemini's strategic positioning in the market to accelerate our client's sustainable digital transformation journeys. I am very pleased to welcome Raffaella Santoro to our team as Managing Director of Capgemini Invent in Italy, and I look forward to working with her to achieve our business ambitions and local expansion plans for the region."

Raffaella Santoro, recently appointed as the Managing Director of Capgemini Invent in Italy, brings over 22 years of experience in strategy and business development, digital transformation, sales, and marketing having led growth ambitions and transformation programs in companies such as Ferrero, McKinsey & Company, and Nokia.

"Italy is experiencing a strong growth journey driven by continuous technological advancements and digitalization. Companies need a strategic partner like Capgemini to help them embrace this change, identify opportunities, shape new strategies, articulate a plan and implement a roadmap to achieve their goals. The combination of customer engagement, digital transformation, and business processes optimization will enable organizations to achieve their business and sustainability ambitions. I am excited to lead and grow the Capgemini Invent team in Italy and to support our clients on their end-to-end digital transformation journeys," states Raffaella Santoro, Managing Director, Capgemini Invent, Italy.

From identifying the next market disruptor or innovative business models to reimagining customer engagement or designing smart factories, Capgemini Invent engages with CxO's to accelerate from ideation to strategy to shape innovative products, services, processes, or experiences. This will be further supported by the recognized strengths of Capgemini Italy to implement at speed and scale.

About Capgemini Invent

As the digital innovation, design, and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group, Capgemini Invent enables CxOs to envision and shape the future of their businesses. Located in nearly 40 studios and more than 60 offices around the world, it comprises a 10,000+ strong team of strategists, data scientists, product and experience designers, brand experts and technologists who develop new digital services, products, experiences, and business models for sustainable growth.

Capgemini Invent is an integral part of Capgemini, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering, and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com/invent