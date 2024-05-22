Capgemini: sustainable platform with Schneider Electric

Capgemini and Schneider Electric have announced the joint launch of the Energy Command Center, an integrated platform for optimizing building energy management.



Using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things, this solution enables energy consumption to be monitored, controlled and optimized.



By reducing greenhouse gas emissions, this initiative responds to current environmental challenges and accelerates the transition to more sustainable energy management.



