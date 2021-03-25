Log in
CAPGEMINI SE

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deploying and managing containerized applications at scale: Kubernetes

03/25/2021 | 05:27am EDT
The strength of an enterprise's cloud application portfolio is intrinsically linked to successful customer experiences and great enterprise performance. For success, organizations need to be able to develop and deploy applications at speed, at scale and securely.

As a result, containerized applications are becoming essential to organizations across sectors. These work by bundling together all the features of an application in one container, enabling organizations to easily run software moving from one computing environment to another.

These applications improve agility, streamline development and deployment operations, increase scalability, and optimize resources. However, managing and orchestrating these at scale can certainly be a challenge. This is where the Kubernetes platform comes in.

What is Kubernetes?

Kubernetes is the leading-edge platform for containerized applications providing methods and interfaces that offer predictability, scalability, and high availability. It is available for enterprises to manage on their own or is offered by cloud service providers like Microsoft as Kubernetes-as-a-Service.

While many organizations decide to run the orchestration of Kubernetes on their own, this means manually handling processes like lifecycle management, scaling, and scheduling. These require a lot of time and investment, made more complex as more applications are developed and deployed.

Capgemini: your partner for Kubernetes

Alongside our partners, including AWS, RedHat, VMWare and Microsoft we use our expertise to help organizations design, build, and manage cloud native applications in public, private, or hybrid cloud environments. Our three-step process is highly tailored to your organization's needs, so that you get the best from containerized applications.

  • Phase one - landscape analysis: To kickstart your move, we'll analyze your existing applications for their cloud readiness. This includes assessing current tech-debts against cloud native principles and identifying gaps in your current architecture versus the desired state. This process will define the vision, decision framework and notional architecture to reach your goals while prioritizing your ongoing business strategy.
  • Phase two - innovate: A strategic vision and roadmap define the actions needed to establish the foundational technologies and platforms to drive continuous innovation across multiple cloud infrastructures. We support organizations to re-platform existing monolithic applications and their functional capabilities into autonomous microservices, using best practices for how to containerize an application.
  • Phase three - optimize: Capgemini and its partners use the Kubernetes cluster management platform to orchestrate the networking, storage, security, image registry, and general computing of your containerized workloads. We can extend Kubernetes into your existing data centers, public clouds, and edge environments. We can also use our bespoke Kubernetes and Kubernetes-native tools to optimize deployments at scale, supported by a continuous measurement and optimization framework.

Capgemini can help you derive the benefits of cloud computing to support cloud native apps and drive greater business agility across many areas. We provide the opportunity to scale and operate applications agnostic of prevailing infrastructure, additionally enabling complete monitoring, measurement, and control of your containers. Our end-to-end multi-cloud managed service includes turnkey solution and extremely convenient pricing models. Discover more here.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 09:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 15 855 M 18 729 M 18 729 M
Net income 2020 763 M 901 M 901 M
Net Debt 2020 5 405 M 6 384 M 6 384 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 23 941 M 28 329 M 28 280 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 269 800
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 155,87 €
Last Close Price 142,05 €
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aiman Ezzat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE12.03%28 951
ACCENTURE PLC2.43%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.02%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.64%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.45%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED7.80%80 357
