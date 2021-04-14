Everest Leader Ranking: AI Services 2021

Capgemini named a Leader in Everest Group's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

Paris, April 14, 2021 - Capgemini announced today that it has been named a Leader in Everest Group's'Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services PEAK Matrix®Assessment 2021'. In this report, Everest Group evaluated 21 AI service providers based on the criteria of vision and capability, along with market impact.

The report highlighted Capgemini's strengths, including:

Undertaking an exhaustive approach to AI literacy. In addition to training its employees in AI, it has adopted this training to institute an AI academy that it uses to educate clients as well

The building of AI trust tools as a part of its broader AI offerings, which encompass characteristics of fairness and privacy

Developing competent solutions under its Data for AI initiative to help clients address the challenges of data scarcity, data disparity, and data quality to ensure better accuracy

The quality of AI-aligned resources that Capgemini brings to its clients and its overall talent management strategy

Anne-Laure Thieullent, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Group Offer Leader at Capgemini, said, 'We deliver AI solutions to be at the heart of our clients' businesses, define the appropriate customized strategies and implement them with the right continuous deployment to maximize their positive impact. This Leader ranking illustrates that our best-in-class Perform AI portfolio of solutions has demonstrated the transformative power of AI.'

'While nearly 75% of enterprises have embarked on their AI journeys, firms continue to face challenges around talent supply, data quality, use-case alignment, and AI explainability,' said Nitish Mittal, Vice President, Everest Group. 'Capgemini's strong focus on ensuring AI literacy among enterprises through its AI Academy initiative and its investments in overcoming data scarcity and quality issues are alleviating some of these client concerns. Additionally, the firm's focus on developing responsible AI by building AI trust tools as part of its larger AI offerings is aiding in promoting trust and transparency among business users.'

Capgemini's Perform AI portfolio of solutions delivers business outcomes at scale with data and AI. It combines strategic offerings such as AI Activate for data strategy and governance, and AI Reimagine, its innovation platform for experimentation and prototyping. Capgemini works closely with its extensive ecosystem of technology partners, start-ups and academia to build trusted AI solutions and, through ethical AI governance, implement the right solutions for business to maximize their positive impact.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com