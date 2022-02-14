Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Capgemini SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/14 11:38:51 am
193.1 EUR   -2.03%
01:19pFrance's Capgemini 2022 margin growth likely capped by costs
RE
11:53aCAPGEMINI : Download 290 KB pdf
PU
11:53aCAPGEMINI : Download 3 MB pdf
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France's Capgemini 2022 margin growth likely capped by costs

02/14/2022 | 01:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Gains in French IT consultancy Capgemini 's operating margin this year will likely be held back by inflationary pressures on salary and the cost of returning to offices, the company said after reporting robust results on Monday.

The firm, which offers its services to industries ranging from telecommunications to aerospace, expects a 2022 operating margin of 12.9% to 13.1% and revenue growth of 8%-10% at constant currency.

For 2021, it posted an operating margin of 12.9%, back at pre-pandemic levels, on revenue of 18.16 billion euros ($20.52 billion), up 15.1% at constant currency.

Capgemini said margin improvements would be reined in by salary inflation and as the company anticipates higher costs from the return of workers to the office and increased travelling, Chief Executive Aiman Ezzat said during a call.

Europe's tech index has climbed about 32% in 2021, hitting all-time highs since the dot-com bubble in 2000, while Capgemini surged nearly 70% last year.

However, since the beginning of the year, the pan-European tech sub-index has dived 15% amid higher rate expectations and inflation concerns.

Capgemini a strong year in 2021 which was allowed by "the acceleration of the digital transformation of large companies and organizations and investments (...) made in offerings", Ezzat said.

"The cloud and data are priorities for companies and we are very well positioned on those markets," he added. (Reporting by Kate Entringer Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CAPGEMINI SE
01:19pFrance's Capgemini 2022 margin growth likely capped by costs
RE
11:53aCAPGEMINI : Download 290 KB pdf
PU
11:53aCAPGEMINI : Download 3 MB pdf
PU
11:45aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Apple, Intel, Pfizer, AMD
11:43aCAPGEMINI : Résultats annuels 2021
PU
11:43aCAPGEMINI : FY 2021 Results
PU
11:43aCAPGEMINI : Télécharger 290 KB pdf
PU
11:43aCAPGEMINI : Présentation (en anglais) 3 MB pdf
PU
11:36aCapgemini delivers a record performance in 2021
AQ
02:03aCAPGEMINI : How is Open Banking simplifying the world of credit lending?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPGEMINI SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 122 M 20 669 M 20 669 M
Net income 2021 1 151 M 1 312 M 1 312 M
Net Debt 2021 3 768 M 4 297 M 4 297 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,3x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 33 899 M 38 663 M 38 663 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 289 501
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 197,10 €
Average target price 234,68 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aiman Ezzat Deputy Director-Strategy
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
William Rozé Director-Engineering, Research & Development
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE-8.54%38 663
ACCENTURE PLC-20.59%208 042
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.16%181 433
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.73%118 996
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.81%95 768
SNOWFLAKE INC.-13.30%89 957