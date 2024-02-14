Feb 14 (Reuters) - French IT consulting group Capgemini on Wednesday forecast slower revenue growth for 2024 as it expects the environment to remain soft in the first half of the year.

The firm, which offers consulting, digital, technical and engineering services, expects its revenue to grow between 0% and 3% at constant currency this year, compared with 4.4% growth it reported for 2023.

It also sees an operating profit margin of 13.3% to 13.6% this year, compared with 13.3% it reported for 2023. (Reporting by Lina Golovnya in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)