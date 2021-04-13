Log in
CAPGEMINI SE

Leader Ranking: Avasant RadarView for Intelligent Automation Services

04/13/2021
Paris, April 13, 2021 - Capgeminiannounced today that it has been positioned as a Leader by Avasant, a leading management consulting firm, in its RadarViewreport for Intelligent Automation Services 2020-2021. Avasant evaluated 24 top-tier providers supporting theenterprise adoption of intelligent automation against the key dimensions of practice maturity, investments and innovation and partner ecosystem.

The Intelligent Automation Services 2020-2021 RadarView™ assessment helps enterprises chart their action plan for digital transformation by understanding the latest trends in the automation space. According to the report, Capgemini was ranked as a leader for:

  • Offering a rich pool of pre-built solutions, accelerators, use-cases, and sector bots to reduce costs and implementation time
  • Optimizing operations and data exchange between automation solutions in a unified fashion with a focus on reducing management complexity
  • Partnering with niche technology providers and forming alliances with academia for research and development
  • Centering investments on asset development to offer tangible business outcomes with the convergence of AI, analytics, automation, and data intelligence.

'We are pleased to be recognized as a Leader by Avasant in its Intelligent Automation Services RadarView. With the capabilities of ourDigital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM) platform and the Perform AI portfolio that includes automation and analytics, Capgemini is enabling clients to journey to the Frictionless Enterprise,' said Sebastien Guibert, Global Head of the Intelligent Automation Practice at Capgemini's Business Services.

Chandrika Dutt, Principal Analyst at Avasant said, 'COVID-19 has prompted enterprises to accelerate their automation journey. Along with a faster time to market, enterprises are also looking for cost-efficient autonomous solutions that can limit human intervention to exception handling. Capgemini's innovation-as-a-service offering fits into this market opportunity. They offer a highly cognitive and autonomous suite of solutions leveraging RPA, speech recognition, NLU, NLG, ML, deep learning, knowledge engineering, image analysis, and cognition. Capgemini has also made heavy investments in FastTrack Hub, a repository of reusable and off-the-shelf automation assets and an AI and analytics marketplace for pre-built AI applications and datasets. This approach, in conjunction with its ability to reduce management complexity using self-service solutions has placed Capgemini as the leader in Avasant's Intelligent Automation Services 2020-2021 RadarView.'

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About Avasant

Avasant is a leading management consulting firm focused on translating the power of technology into realizable business strategies for the world's largest corporations. Specializing in digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services, Avasant prides itself on delivering high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible client-based solutions.

For more information, please visit: www.avasant.com. follow us on LinkedIn for updates and new insights at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/avasant

About Avasant RadarView

Avasant's RadarView™is an independent assessment of the true capabilities of technology product and service providers, helping clients evaluate them as potential long-term partners for their digital journeys.

For more information, please visit: https://avasant.com/what-we-do/radarview/

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 17:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
