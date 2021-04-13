Leader Ranking: Avasant RadarView for Intelligent Automation Services

Paris, April 13, 2021 - Capgeminiannounced today that it has been positioned as a Leader by Avasant, a leading management consulting firm, in its RadarView™report for Intelligent Automation Services 2020-2021. Avasant evaluated 24 top-tier providers supporting theenterprise adoption of intelligent automation against the key dimensions of practice maturity, investments and innovation and partner ecosystem.

The Intelligent Automation Services 2020-2021 RadarView™ assessment helps enterprises chart their action plan for digital transformation by understanding the latest trends in the automation space. According to the report, Capgemini was ranked as a leader for:

Offering a rich pool of pre-built solutions, accelerators, use-cases, and sector bots to reduce costs and implementation time

Optimizing operations and data exchange between automation solutions in a unified fashion with a focus on reducing management complexity

Partnering with niche technology providers and forming alliances with academia for research and development

Centering investments on asset development to offer tangible business outcomes with the convergence of AI, analytics, automation, and data intelligence.

'We are pleased to be recognized as a Leader by Avasant in its Intelligent Automation Services RadarView. With the capabilities of ourDigital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM) platform and the Perform AI portfolio that includes automation and analytics, Capgemini is enabling clients to journey to the Frictionless Enterprise,' said Sebastien Guibert, Global Head of the Intelligent Automation Practice at Capgemini's Business Services.

Chandrika Dutt, Principal Analyst at Avasant said, 'COVID-19 has prompted enterprises to accelerate their automation journey. Along with a faster time to market, enterprises are also looking for cost-efficient autonomous solutions that can limit human intervention to exception handling. Capgemini's innovation-as-a-service offering fits into this market opportunity. They offer a highly cognitive and autonomous suite of solutions leveraging RPA, speech recognition, NLU, NLG, ML, deep learning, knowledge engineering, image analysis, and cognition. Capgemini has also made heavy investments in FastTrack Hub, a repository of reusable and off-the-shelf automation assets and an AI and analytics marketplace for pre-built AI applications and datasets. This approach, in conjunction with its ability to reduce management complexity using self-service solutions has placed Capgemini as the leader in Avasant's Intelligent Automation Services 2020-2021 RadarView.'

