Leader Ranking: ISG Provider Lens™ − Next-gen ADM Services 2020

Capgemini named a leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ − Next-gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services reports for 2020

Paris, February 03, 2021 - Capgemini has been recognized as a leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ - Next-gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services reports for 2020 in all covered regions and across four key areas: overall Next-gen ADM, Agile Development, Continuous Testing and DevSecOps[1] Consulting. The study evaluated the portfolio attractive and competitive strengths of service providers across the U.S., UK, Germany, Brazil and Nordics.

The report recognized Capgemini's strengths in each area, highlighting:

Overall Next-gen ADM: Capgemini's ADMnext delivery framework offers a full stack of ADM services from ideation to support, a large palette of tools and accelerators mapped to leadership and business outcomes, and a proven methodology for transition to take over the entire application landscape.

Agile Development: Capgemini's global agile capability enabling models that are delivered through a robust network of agile practitioners, Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) experts, agile coaches and ScrumMasters, along with a network of local agile hubs across units and cultures that collaborate through its agile playbook.

Continuous Testing: Capgemini's focus on test automation, its large pool of skilled resources for test-driven development, accelerators and platforms make it a leader in continuous testing, which is gaining momentum especially to help enterprises keep pace with their agile and DevOps initiatives.

DevSecOps Consulting: DevSecOps is embedded as a key component within Capgemini's application management services and the service offerings are comprised of consulting, labs, a center of excellence, professional services, and security testing. Capgemini has introduced several initiatives to enhance security within DevOps and help strengthen the role of security across developer functions, implement policies and security gates and perform security testing through the right tooling. Additionally, Capgemini has developed its DevAgility, AVERT, TANTEM and ATLAS automation frameworks to accelerate DevSecOps transformation.

'Capgemini's ADM services equip organizations with the ability to rapidly respond and adapt to change, resulting in outcomes they desire for their business. In this increasingly competitive marketplace, Capgemini offers clients a competitive advantage which is facilitated by a simplified and flexible application and infrastructure estate that includes artificial intelligence and machine learning,' said

Jan Erik Aase, Partner and Global Head ISG Provider Lens, at ISG.

The ISG report evaluated the market players individually across the U.S., UK, Nordics, Germany, and Brazil. Capgemini was named a leader, for the second year in a row, in all categories in the U.S., UK, Germany and Brazil, and in 2 out of 3 categories in the Nordics.

Clifton Menezes, the Group Offer Lead for ADMnext at Capgemini said, 'We are pleased to be positioned as a leader by ISG for our next-gen ADM services. With our full stack of ADM services, augmented with emerging technologies and methodologies like Agile and DevOps, AI and machine learning, we aim to offer our clients digital transformation at speed, scale and flexibility, and help our clients realize the desired business benefits.'

To read the full report click here.

[1] DevSecOps stands for development, security and operations. It integrates security practices within DevOps.