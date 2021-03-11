Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Capgemini SE    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Research: Consumer product companies and retailers plan to overhaul their supply chain strategies to better adapt to future disruptions

03/11/2021 | 02:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, March 11 2021 - A new report from the Capgemini Research Institute examining the impact of the past year's disruption on consumer products and retail (CP&R) supply chains, has found that 66% of organizations say their strategy will change significantly in the next 3 years, as they adapt to the pandemic and embed resiliency into their operations. Just 23% of consumer product organizations and 28% of retailers believe that their supply chain is agile enough to support the organization's evolving business needs.

COVID-19 was a wakeup call for CP&R companies: 85% of consumer products organizations and 88% of retailers say they faced disruption, while 63% of consumer products organizations and 71% of retailers say it took at least three months for their supply chains to recover from the disruptions. As a result, organizations are realigning their strategies to focus on three critical areas.

The move to demand sensing

Over two-thirds of organizations (68%) say they faced difficulties in demand planning due to a lack of accurate and up-to-date information on fluctuating customer demand during the pandemic. To improve forecasting, 66% of organizations plan to segment supply chains according to demand patterns, product value and regional dimensions post pandemic, while 54% say they will use analytics/AI-machine learning for demand forecasting to cope with the impact of COVID-19.

Visibility becomes critical

75% of consumer product companies faced difficulties when they needed to quickly increase or decrease production capacity due to COVID-19. To create the agility to respond to sudden shifts in demand, manufacturers can identify opportunities to improve visibility, cites the report. This can help deal with the challenge of strategic, tactical, and real-time operational decisions.

Organizations understand the significance of digital investments in improving visibility. 58% of retailers and 61% of consumer product organizations are planning to increase investments in digitization of supply chains. In particular, 47% of organizations are planning to invest in automation, 42% are planning to invest in robotics and 42% in artificial intelligence. 64% and 63% of organizations are also planning to make extensive use of artificial intelligence and machine learning across transportation and pricing optimization respectively.

From globalization to localization
To prevent future disruption, organizations are recognizing the importance of localization and are actively investing. CP&R organizations are shifting from globalization to localization of the supplier and manufacturing base. 72% of consumer product organizations and 58% of retailers say they are actively investing in regionalizing or localizing their manufacturing base or nearshoring production.

65% of CP&R companies are also investing in regionalizing and localizing their supplier base, rising to 83% in the UK and 73% in India. In line with these strategies, global suppliers will represent just 25% of retailers' capacity in three years' time, down from 36% today. In consumer products, global manufacturers will represent just 17%, down from 26% today.

In line with the move to localization, dark stores, which have independent operations and are closer to the delivery locations, are becoming an increasingly useful alternative for fulfilling online orders as physical footfall decreases. Earlier Capgemini research showed that if deliveries from dark stores increase by 50%, profit margins could grow by 7% as a result of lower delivery costs and higher delivery throughput compared to stores (while also not affecting store operations).

'CPGs and retailers recognize the great risk of future disruption, and they have an opportunity to be in front of creating agility and resilience to adapt their supply chain networks,' says Lindsey Mazza, Global Retail Supply Chain Leader at Capgemini. 'The pandemic was an accelerated learning event. Organizations realize that new technologies can enable much-needed agility - from improving demand predictions, to boosting fulfilment to quicker, cost-effective last mile deliveries. By investing now, organizations put themselves in good stead to safely support consumers in their time of need - whenever the next industry disruption may be.'

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 07:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPGEMINI SE
02:58aRESEARCH : Consumer product companies and retailers plan to overhaul their suppl..
PU
03/10CAPGEMINI  : How to rise to the opportunity of digital transformation
PU
03/09NELSONHALL LEADER : SAP ERP Cloud Migration Services
PU
03/09CAPGEMINI  : Metropolitan Police Service chooses Capgemini as its strategic infr..
PU
03/09CAPGEMINI  : Press Release // Metropolitan Police Service chooses Capgemini : as..
AQ
03/08CAPGEMINI  : Looking back at Avancer's inaugural program – but this is jus..
PU
03/05CAPGEMINI  : Automating the recruitment interview process
PU
03/05CAPGEMINI  : Frictionless HR – “Why can't we…?”
PU
03/05CAPGEMINI  : Insurers rewrite business policies after pandemic legal tussles
RE
03/04CAPGEMINI  : Managed services for multi-cloud strategies
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 855 M 18 910 M 18 910 M
Net income 2020 763 M 909 M 909 M
Net Debt 2020 5 405 M 6 446 M 6 446 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 24 185 M 28 758 M 28 846 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 269 800
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 153,62 €
Last Close Price 143,50 €
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aiman Ezzat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE13.17%28 758
ACCENTURE PLC-2.62%161 331
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.57%154 804
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.85%110 967
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.89%78 339
INFOSYS LIMITED7.15%78 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ