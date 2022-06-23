Sustainable mobility: Capgemini contributes to the implementation of the “Grand Paris Express” program

Today, the metros and RER trains of Paris constitute a hub-and-spoke network with the city at its center. The Grand Paris Express is the new automatic metro network that will link the main living and working areas of the Paris region, notably the major strategic regional hubs (airports, business centers, research and university centers, etc.) and landlocked metropolitan areas, without the need to travel through Paris. The plan includes four new metro lines around the capital (15, 16, 17 and 18), serving the inner and outer suburbs, as well as the extension of line 14 to the north and south, representing 200 km of lines (i.e. as much as the current metro), and 68 stations, 80% of which will have connections. This future transport network will be gradually brought into service between 2024 and 2030. It is anticipated that eventually, between two and three million passengers will use the entire Grand Paris Express system every day.

Société du Grand Paris has chosen to rely on Capgemini's project management assistance (PMA) skills to help it secure the commissioning of the new lines. This involves managing the operation and maintenance of the Grand Paris Express lines and rolling stock. These activities include project management, activity reporting (including risk management), management of technical requirements and configuration changes, as well as time management. Capgemini was selected for its unique value proposition combining both consulting and engineering.

Guillaume Cordonnier, Head of Mobility at Capgemini Invent in France, said: "We are proud of the trust that the Société du Grand Paris has placed in us, and to be able to contribute both our railway engineering skills and our skills in managing complex programs. By choosing us for this large-scale mission, the SGP knows that it can rely on a solid and committed partner for the long term."





Réseau Grand Paris Express tel que décrit dans le schéma d'ensemble du réseau de transport public du Grand Paris





[1] Société du Grand Paris is a public institution created by the French government, whose mission is to manage the roll-out and financing of the Grand Paris Express. It is responsible for building the infrastructure that makes up the network and acquiring the rolling stock that will run on it, on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

[2] This involves transverse support for transport systems for the operation and maintenance of the Grand Paris Express.