Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Capgemini SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-23 am EDT
174.55 EUR   -0.20%
11:56aSUSTAINABLE MOBILITY : Capgemini contributes to the implementation of the “Grand Paris Express” program
PU
06/22Capgemini appoints Steffen Elsaesser as Chief Transformation Officer
AQ
06/22Capgemini Appoints Steffen Elsaesser as Chief Transformation Officer and Member of the Group Executive Committee, Effective July 1, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sustainable mobility: Capgemini contributes to the implementation of the “Grand Paris Express” program

06/23/2022 | 11:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, the metros and RER trains of Paris constitute a hub-and-spoke network with the city at its center. The Grand Paris Express is the new automatic metro network that will link the main living and working areas of the Paris region, notably the major strategic regional hubs (airports, business centers, research and university centers, etc.) and landlocked metropolitan areas, without the need to travel through Paris. The plan includes four new metro lines around the capital (15, 16, 17 and 18), serving the inner and outer suburbs, as well as the extension of line 14 to the north and south, representing 200 km of lines (i.e. as much as the current metro), and 68 stations, 80% of which will have connections. This future transport network will be gradually brought into service between 2024 and 2030. It is anticipated that eventually, between two and three million passengers will use the entire Grand Paris Express system every day.

Société du Grand Paris has chosen to rely on Capgemini's project management assistance (PMA) skills to help it secure the commissioning of the new lines. This involves managing the operation and maintenance of the Grand Paris Express lines and rolling stock. These activities include project management, activity reporting (including risk management), management of technical requirements and configuration changes, as well as time management. Capgemini was selected for its unique value proposition combining both consulting and engineering.

Guillaume Cordonnier, Head of Mobility at Capgemini Invent in France, said: "We are proud of the trust that the Société du Grand Paris has placed in us, and to be able to contribute both our railway engineering skills and our skills in managing complex programs. By choosing us for this large-scale mission, the SGP knows that it can rely on a solid and committed partner for the long term."



Réseau Grand Paris Express tel que décrit dans le schéma d'ensemble du réseau de transport public du Grand Paris


About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 325,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

[1] Société du Grand Paris is a public institution created by the French government, whose mission is to manage the roll-out and financing of the Grand Paris Express. It is responsible for building the infrastructure that makes up the network and acquiring the rolling stock that will run on it, on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.
[2] This involves transverse support for transport systems for the operation and maintenance of the Grand Paris Express.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 15:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPGEMINI SE
11:56aSUSTAINABLE MOBILITY : Capgemini contributes to the implementation of the “Grand Par..
PU
06/22Capgemini appoints Steffen Elsaesser as Chief Transformation Officer
AQ
06/22Capgemini Appoints Steffen Elsaesser as Chief Transformation Officer and Member of the ..
CI
06/22Capgemini and Orange announce that Bleu will start engaging with customers by the end o..
AQ
06/20CAPGEMINI : Consumer consciousness around food waste has more than doubled to 72% in two y..
PU
06/16CAPGEMINI : to expand its semiconductor design services in Europe for Intel Foundry Servic..
PU
06/16Capgemini to Support Intel With Semiconductor Design Services Centers in Europe
DJ
06/16Capgemini SE Appoints Aarti Srivastava as Chief Human Resources Officer for India Opera..
CI
06/07CAPGEMINI : acquires Rufus Leonard, to reinforce its brand design and experience capabilit..
PU
06/07Capgemini SE acquired Rufus Leonard Limited.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPGEMINI SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 652 M 21 880 M 21 880 M
Net income 2022 1 468 M 1 555 M 1 555 M
Net Debt 2022 2 252 M 2 386 M 2 386 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 30 083 M 31 871 M 31 871 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 324 684
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 174,90 €
Average target price 235,64 €
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aiman Ezzat Deputy Director-Strategy
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
William Rozé Director-Engineering, Research & Development
Olivier Sevillia Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE-18.84%31 871
ACCENTURE PLC-30.91%181 406
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.79%150 754
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.12%86 641
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.86%77 054
VMWARE, INC.1.15%49 398