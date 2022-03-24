CAPI LIST : Cazoo to become new Shirt Sponsor of L'Olympique de Marseille.

24 March 2022

Cazoo to become new Shirt Sponsor of L'Olympique de Marseille

Cazoo, Europe's leading online car retailer, and Olympique de Marseille, the only French football club to have won the UEFA Champions League, are delighted to announce today that they have signed a multi-year agreement. From the start of next season, Cazoo will become the main partner and new shirt sponsor of Olympique de Marseille (OM).

The Cazoo and Marseille partnership will take effect from 1st July 2022 and will see Cazoo branding on the front of the OM first team jersey, throughout the Orange Velodrome, across the club's website and on all media backdrops featured on televised football coverage.

Cazoo will benefit also from the popularity and the awareness of the French club and will look to leverage OM's digital channels, which have one of the largest community of supporters in France (17 million fans on its digital platforms) as well as crowd capacity of 67,000 spectators at the Orange Velodrome.

This new deal will form part of an extensive marketing campaign for Cazoo in France in 2022 as the brand continues to roll out across Europe, following its recent launches in both France and Germany. Cazoo currently sponsors both Everton and Aston Villa in the UK Premier League, as well as Spanish LaLiga teams Real Sociedad and Valencia FC.

Cazoo, which makes buying a used car as simple and seamless as ordering any other product online, owns and reconditions its cars to the highest standard before offering them for delivery to customers in just a few days directly to their door.

The company, which was founded in 2018 by renowned British entrepreneur Alex Chesterman, has hundreds of cars available at any time on its website (www.cazoo.com/fr-fr), and has already sold over 50,000 cars in the UK since its launch, as consumers have embraced the selection, value, transparency and convenience of buying used cars fully online. Cazoo has grown its team to over 4,000 across the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Cazoo has been one of the fastest growing businesses in Europe over the past two years, pioneering the shift to online car buying, and listed on the NYSE last year, and has raised over $1.4 billion to build out its brand and infrastructure as it looks to continue to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK and Europe.

Alex Chesterman, Founder & CEO of Cazoo said: "We are very excited to be partnering with Marseille. They are one of the leading teams and like us are a very ambitious club driven by results and have a passionate following and fan base across France. We are looking forward to engaging with the fans and local community and delivering the best car buying experience in France in 2022."

Pablo Longoria, Olympique de Marseille President said: "We are delighted to welcome Cazoo, a young company already at the level of the largest international companies, into the Olympique de Marseille family. Beyond the sharing of values such as surpassing oneself and fighting spirit, this partnership symbolises our common will to play on the European scene and to continue to grow together, each in its own field of expertise. We are therefore very proud that Cazoo is committed to us for the years to come"