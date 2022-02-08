CAPI LIST : Cazoo to become new main sponsor of Real Sociedad.

8 February 2022

Cazoo to become new main sponsor of Real Sociedad

Cazoo (www.cazoo.com), Europe's leading online car retailer, which makes buying a used car as simple and seamless as ordering any other product online, is delighted to announce today that it has signed a multi-year agreement to become the main partner and new shirt sponsor of Spanish football club, Real Sociedad, from the start of next season.

Cazoo, which currently sponsors both Everton and Aston Villa in the Premier League, will see its branding on the front of the Real Sociedad shirt, throughout the Reale Arena, on all official club merchandise, across the club's website and on all media backdrops featured on televised football coverage.

The partnership with Real Sociedad, currently in 7th place in LaLiga, will take effect from 1st July 2022 and will form part of an extensive marketing campaign by Cazoo when it launches in Spain in the first half of 2022 as it continues to rollout across Europe, following its recent launches in both France and Germany and its acquisition of Barcelona-based Swipcar.

Cazoo owns and reconditions its cars to the highest standard before offering them for delivery in just a few days and has thousands of cars available at any time. With customers able to purchase a car entirely online and have it delivered directly to their door, Cazoo has been referred to as the 'Amazon of the used car market'.

Cazoo was founded in 2018 by renowned British entrepreneur Alex Chesterman and has already sold over 50,000 cars in the UK since its launch as consumers have embraced the selection, value, transparency and convenience of buying used cars fully online. Cazoo has grown its team to over 3,800 across the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Cazoo has been one of the fastest growing businesses in Europe over the past two years, pioneering the shift to online car buying, and recently listed on the NYSE in August, raising over $800m to build out its brand and infrastructure as it looks to continue to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK and Europe.

Alex Chesterman, Founder & CEO of Cazoo said: "We are very excited to be partnering with Real Sociedad. Just like us, they are a very ambitious club driven by results and have a passionate following and fan base across Spain and we are looking forward to engaging with the fans and local community and delivering the best car buying experience in Spain in 2022."

Jokin Aperribay, Real Sociedad Club President said: "We are looking forward to partnering with Cazoo next season. They have ambitious and exciting plans to continue growing in our market. We are pleased to be able to help Cazoo be close to our fans and make them aware of their innovative formula that is making them so successful".