10 April 2024

Capita plc extends contract with European telecoms provider

Capita plc (Capita) today announces it has extended its customer experience contract with a leading European integrated telecoms company for two years from January 2024, with an option to extend for a further two years.

In a deal worth more than £95m over four years, Capita will continue to deliver on-shore and near-shore end-to-end customer experience services for the client, including inbound customer inquiries, chatbots, social media engagement and managing customer technical support.

Corinne Ripoche, CEO, Capita Experience, said: "We are very proud to extend this contract, which builds on the success of our long-standing strategic partnership since 2008.

"We will be focused on delivering a customer-centric approach which anticipates customer needs, through a seamless and personalised experience.

"We'll continue to leverage technology to meet our customer's very high-quality requirements."

Capita is one of Europe's main customer experience businesses, with market-leading positions in the UK, Ireland and Switzerland, and a major presence in Germany.

Notes to editors:

The new contractual agreement is based on expected volumes, and therefore treated as a framework contract. As a result, there is no IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) for the contract.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07720 169 269

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel: 07541 622838

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita