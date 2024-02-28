28 February 2024

Capita plc signs deal worth up to £220m with major European telecoms provider

Capita plc (Capita) today announces it has extended and expanded its customer experience contract as the strategic partner for a major European telecoms provider.

Capita will provide dedicated support for all consumer and business customers across a wider range of products and services, including technical assistance for mobile phone and TV products and order fulfillment.

Capita's remit will expand to include supporting the retention of mobile business and consumer customers.

The deal is worth up to £220m from now to 2030 with £55m of additional scope, and a £165m renewal in the period from 2027 to 2030 with an option to extend for a further three years. This is in addition to the existing deal, which is worth c.£200m from now to 2027.

Capita has partnered with this client for 25 years and will provide technical support, a user helpdesk, new customer queries and upselling, as well chat and messaging channels and billing inquiries.

Conversational AI - including chatbots and messaging channels - will continue to be leveraged to maximise customer engagement and increase sale performance. These tools will make customer interactions with the telecoms provider smoother, quicker, and more helpful with instant, automated responses.

Adolfo Hernandez, Capita CEO, said: "We are exceptionally proud to be building on our 25-year partnership with our client with this expanded remit, reflecting the huge trust they place in Capita to deliver outstanding outcomes. This win is testament to our exceptional track record of delivery for our client.

"We are focused on embedding technology to enable greater efficiency and provide a better, personalised customer experience. We will continue to look for opportunities to enhance the customer experience and the productivity of our client."

Capita is one of Europe's main customer experience businesses, with market-leading positions in the UK, Ireland and Switzerland, and a major presence in Germany.

Notes to editors:

The new contractual agreement is based on expected volumes, and therefore treated as a framework contract. As a result there is no IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) and the existing order book for the previous contract, which was until 31 December 2029 with a value of £365m as at December 2023, is released.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07720 169 269

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel: 07541 622838

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita