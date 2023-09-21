21 September 2023



Capita signs contracts to deliver Functional Assessment Service



Capita plc has signed two contracts to deliver Functional Assessment Service (FAS) assessments in the Midlands and Wales for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), and in Northern Ireland for the Department for Communities (DfC).

This follows our previous announcement of 25 May 2023 that Capita had been selected as the preferred bidder for the two new contracts.

The two contracts are worth a combined £565m and will run for five years from 2024, with an additional option to extend for a further two years.

FAS is a new service that will bring together existing assessment services, for disabled people and people with health conditions, under a single provider in each geographical region. This will make accessing support simpler and easier for some of society’s most vulnerable people.

Capita will deliver assessments for Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and Universal Credit (UC), as well as a number of specialist benefits including Child Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and Veterans UK assessments.

Capita has been delivering PIP assessments in the Midlands and Wales since 2013, and in Northern Ireland since 2016.

