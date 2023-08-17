Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

 

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Claire Denton

 

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief General Counsel and Company Secretary, Capita plc

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Descriptionofthefinancialinstrument,typeof instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

 

 

 

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature ofthe transaction

Exercise of nil cost share options granted under the Capita plc RSA 2022 unapproved share scheme on 20 May 2022 and sale of shares only to fund income tax and national insurance and retention of the remainder of shares. 

c)

Price (s) and Volume(s) -

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

Price(s)

 

£nil

Volume(s)

 

370,593

Sale of shares

£0.1919

174,528

Retention of shares

£nil

196,065

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

 

 

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

£nil

370,593

Sale of shares

£0.1919

174,528

Retention of shares

£nil

196,065

 

 

 

e)

Date ofthe transaction

16 August 2023

f)

Place ofthe transaction

Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)

London Stock Exchange for sell of shares to cover income tax and NI

 