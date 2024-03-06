6 March 2024

Capita plc (“the Company”)

 

Director Share Dealing

Purchase of shares by Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer

 

The Company has been advised that Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer has today purchased 325,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.

 

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Adolfo Hernandez

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

 

 

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Descriptionofthefinancialinstrument,typeof instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

 

 

 

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature ofthe transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume 

16.208 pence

325,000 

d)

Aggregatedinformation

- Aggregated volume

- Price

325,000

16.208 pence

e)

Date ofthe transaction

6 March 2024

f)

Place ofthe transaction

 London Stock Exchange

 

 

 

 

 