6 March 2024

Capita plc (“the Company”)

Director Share Dealing

Purchase of shares by Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer

The Company has been advised that Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer has today purchased 325,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation