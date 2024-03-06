6 March 2024
Capita plc (“the Company”)
Director Share Dealing
Purchase of shares by Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer
The Company has been advised that Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer has today purchased 325,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Adolfo Hernandez
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Descriptionofthefinancialinstrument,typeof instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature ofthe transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregatedinformation
- Aggregated volume
- Price
325,000
16.208 pence
e)
Date ofthe transaction
6 March 2024
f)
Place ofthe transaction
London Stock Exchange