 

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerial responsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

 

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Richard Holroyd

 

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer - Capita Public Service

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Descriptionofthefinancialinstrument,typeof instrument

 Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

 

 

 

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature ofthe transaction

Exercise of Restricted Share Award nil cost share options granted under the Capita Executive Plan 2021 and sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance of shares. 

c)

Price (s) and Volume(s) -

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

Price(s)

 

£nil

Volume(s)

 

69,420

Sale of shares

£0.136009

32,693

Retention of shares

£nil

36,727

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

 

 

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

£nil

 69,420

Sale of shares

£0.136009

32,693

Retention of shares

£nil

36,727

e)

Date ofthe transaction

7 May 2024

f)

Place ofthe transaction

Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)

London Stock Exchange for sell of shares to cover liability to income tax and national insurance arising on exercise of share options.

 