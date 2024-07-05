Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

 

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Tim Weller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Tim Weller – Chief Financial Officer

 

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Descriptionofthefinancialinstrument,typeof instrument

 Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

 

 

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature ofthe transaction

Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Tim Weller – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.1407

1,228

d)

Aggregatedinformation

-  Aggregated volume

 

-  Price

 

1,228 Ordinary shares

 

£0.1407

e)

Date ofthe transaction

2024-07-04

11:31 BST

f)

Place ofthe transaction

XLON

 