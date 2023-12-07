7 December 2023
Resignation of Claire Miles, Independent Non-Executive Director, Capita plc (the ‘Company’)
The Company announces that Claire Miles has advised the Board that she has decided to step down as a director on 31 December 2023.
Claire’s decision follows her recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Stagecoach, Britain’s largest bus and coach operator. Claire has advised the Board that due to her new executive role she will be unable to dedicate sufficient time to enable her to contribute to Capita appropriately.
