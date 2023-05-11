|
Capita plc - Announcement of AGM Results
11 May 2023
Capita plc
Announcement of AGM Results
At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held at 11 a.m. on 11 May 2023, at 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The Board would like to thank all shareholders who participated in the AGM. The results of the poll for each resolution are provided in the table below.
|
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% OF
ISC VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|
|ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|To approve the Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022.
|1,162,623,233
|99.98
|203,039
|0.02
|1,162,826,272
|69.04%
|1,083,179
|2
|To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report.
|1,120,642,451
|96.29
|43,174,795
|3.71
|1.163,817,246
|69.10%
|92,205
|3
|To re-elect Jonathan Lewis as a Director.
|1,154,090,723
|99.16
|9,737,245
|0.84
|1,163,827,968
|69.10%
|80,233
|4
|To re-elect Tim Weller as a Director.
|1,159,696,227
|99.64
|4,131,741
|0.36
|1,163,827,968
|69.10%
|80,233
|5
|To re-elect David Lowden as a Director.
|1,158,764,157
|99.57
|5,022,179
|0.43
|1,163,786,336
|69.10%
|121,865
|6
|To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director.
|1,161,075,058
|99.77
|2,711,303
|0.23
|1,163,786,361
|69.10%
|121,840
|7
|To re-elect Nneka Abulokwe as a Director.
|1,161,203,360
|99.78
|2,582,001
|0.22
|1,163,785,361
|69.10%
|122,840
|8
|To re-elect Neelam Dhawan as a Director.
|1,160,977,696
|99.76
|2,808,665
|0.24
|1,163,786,361
|69.10%
|121,840
|9
|To elect Brian McArthur-Muscroft as a Director.
|1,163,335,368
|99.96
|447,316
|0.04
|1,163,782,684
|69.10%
|125,517
|10
|To elect Janine Goodchild as a Director.
|1,105,776,453
|95.02
|58,008,173
|4.98
|1,163,784,626
|69.10%
|123,575
|11
|To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company.
|1,161,264,255
|99.78
|2,524,056
|0.22
|1,163,788,311
|69.10%
|121,140
|12
|To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to ?x the Auditor’s remuneration.
|1,163,170,999
|99.94
|674,112
|0.06
|1,163,845,111
|69.10%
|63,090
|13
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
|1,159,896,329
|99.66
|3,909,735
|0.34
|1,163,806,064
|69.10%
|103,387
|
|SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|14
|To authorise the Company to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights.
|1,162,621,721
|99.90
|1,174,519
|0.10
|1,163,796,240
|69.10%
|113,211
|15
|To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days’ notice.
|1,145,851,596
|98.45
|18,016,661
|1.55
|1,163,868,257
|69.10%
|41,194
|16
|To authorise market purchase of shares.
|1,161,064,909
|99.78
|2,548,204
|0.22
|1,163,613,113
|69.09%
|296,338
Please note a ‘vote withheld’ is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ a resolution.
Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and can be viewed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries: Claire Denton, Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary, 020 7799 1525
