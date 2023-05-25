Capita plc - Capita selected as preferred bidder to deliver new FAS

25 May 2023

Capita selected as preferred bidder to deliver new Functional Assessment Service

Capita has been confirmed as the preferred bidder to deliver Functional Assessment Service (FAS) assessments in the Midlands and Wales for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), and in Northern Ireland for the Department for Communities (DfC).

The two contracts are worth a combined £565m and will run for five years from 2024 to 2029, with an additional option to extend for a further two years.

FAS is a new service that will bring together existing assessment services for disabled people and people with health conditions under a single provider in each geographical region. This will make accessing support simpler and easier for some of society’s most vulnerable people.

Capita will deliver assessments for Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and Universal Credit (UC), as well as a number of specialist benefits including Child Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and Veterans UK assessments.

In the Midlands and Wales, Capita will partner with Maximus, the assessment provider responsible for Health and Disability Assessment Services (HDAS) in Great Britain since 2015.

Jon Lewis, Capita’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are proud to have been selected as the preferred bidder to deliver these new contracts, which are central to the Government’s long-term plan for health assessments.

“We will bring our strong track record for delivery in this sector and our relentless focus on quality and claimant experience to this range of benefits. We will also be investing in our health professionals who deliver such a vital public service.”

Capita has been delivering PIP assessments in England and Wales since 2013, and in Northern Ireland since 2016.



