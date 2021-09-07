Log in
    CTAGY   US13970R1095

CAPITA PLC

(CTAGY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 08/09 11:48:52 am
2.27 USD   +8.61%
12:52pCAPITA PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07:32aCAPITA : Pension Solutions signs contract extension with UK FTSE 100 company
PU
08/26CAPITA PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
Capita plc : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/07/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Jonathan Lewis, Tim Weller, Aimie Chapple, Chris Baker, Claire Chapman, Will Serle, Rupert Green, Garry Dryburgh, Katja Hall, Joseph Murphy, Lyndsay Browne
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Jonathan Lewis – Chief Executive Officer
Tim Weller – Chief Financial Officer
Aimie Chapple – Chief Executive Officer – Capita Experience
Chris Baker – Chief Growth Officer
Claire Chapman – Chief General Counsel
Will Serle – Chief People Officer
Rupert Green – Chief Corporate Development Officer
Garry Dryburgh – Chief Transformation Officer
Katja Hall – Chief Corporate Affairs & Marketing Officer
Joseph Murphy – Employee Director
Lyndsay Browne – Employee Director

 
b) Initial               notification
/Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capita plc
b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



 GB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transaction Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.48              357

Tim Weller – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.48              361

Aimie Chapple – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.48              361

Chris Baker – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.48              360

Claire Chapman – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.48              361

Will Serle – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.48              360

Rupert Green – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.48              357

Garry Dryburgh – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.48              357

Katja Hall – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.48              360

Joseph Murphy – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.48              360

Lyndsay Browne – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.48              357
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
3951 Ordinary shares

£0.48
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-06
09:55 UTC
f) Place of the transaction XLON

© PRNewswire 2021
