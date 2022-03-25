Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Capita plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTAGY   US13970R1095

CAPITA PLC

(CTAGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/25/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capita plc

            Employee Share Plans – grant of deferred bonus awards

The Company announces that on 25 March 2022 it was notified that, on 25 March 2022, the grant of an option over ordinary shares of 2.1/15 pence each in the Company (the "Shares") was made under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021 to persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”) as detailed in the table below. No consideration was payable for the grant.

Name Position Number of Shares subject to option
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer 868,456
Tim Weller Chief Financial Officer 327,276

This grant is in respect of the 2021 annual bonus awards, with this portion of the bonus being deferred into Capita plc shares and will normally vest after three years from grant subject to continued employment, inclusive of any dividend equivalent entitlements and in line with Capita’s remuneration policy approved by shareholders.  Details are set out in the Company’s remuneration policy.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

Contact: Stuart Morgan
Investor enquiries
Stuart Morgan
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07989 665484
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)         Name    Jonathan Lewis
2 Reason for the notification
a)         Position/status  Chief Executive Officer
b)         Initial notification
            /Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)         Name Capita plc
b)         LEI       CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)         Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification code         GB00B23K0M20
b)         Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021
c)         Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£nil 868,456
d)         Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price		 Price(s) Volume(s)
£nil 868,456

e)         Date of transaction
25 March 2022
f)          Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)         Name    Tim Weller
2 Reason for the notification
a)         Position/status  Chief Financial Officer
b)         Initial notification
            /Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)         Name Capita plc
b)         LEI       CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)         Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification code         GB00B23K0M20
b)         Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021
c)         Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£nil 327,276
d)         Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price		 Price(s) Volume(s)
£nil 327,276

e)         Date of transaction
25 March 2022
f)          Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CAPITA PLC
03/24CAPITA : Fire Service College launches new Aviation Firefighter Programme with London Oxfo..
PU
03/22FTSE Rises, Pound May Extend Gains Vs Euro if Inflation Data Exceed Forecasts
DJ
03/22FTSE 100 Rises as Banks Rally on Powell Remarks
DJ
03/22Capita Chairman to Step Down in May; Chairman Designate Named
MT
03/22London Shares to Open Higher as Oil Prices Continue to Rise
DJ
03/22Britain's Capita names David Lowden as new chairman
RE
03/22UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22
RE
03/22Capita plc - Capita announces appointment of Chairman Designate
PR
03/22Capita plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/21CAPITA PLC(LSE : CPI) dropped from FTSE 250 (Ex Investment Companies) Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITA PLC
More recommendations