  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Capita plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTAGY   US13970R1095

CAPITA PLC

(CTAGY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/18 10:36:55 am EDT
1.020 USD   -38.55%
10:20aCapita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/12Dragonfly AI announced that it has received £3 million in funding from Guinness Asset Management Limited, Downing Ventures, Capita plc
CI
04/07Capita Signs $66 Million IT Contract Extension With Northern Ireland's Education Authority
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/22/2022 | 10:20am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)         Name  Aimie Chapple
2 Reason for the notification
a)         Position/status  CEO, Capita Experience
b)         Initial notification
            /Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)         Name Capita plc
b)         LEI       CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)         Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification code         GB00B23K0M20
b)         Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan and sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance
c)         Price(s) and volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Price(s) Volume(s)
£nil 159,186
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options £nil £nil
Sale of Shares £0.2064 76,962
Retention of Shares £nil 82,224
d)            Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
 
Acquisition of share on exercise of options

Sale of shares

Retention of shares		 Price(s) Volume(s)
£nil 159,186
£0.2064

£nil		  76,962

82,224
e)         Date of transaction 19 April 2022
f)         Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)
London Stock Exchange

© PRNewswire 2022
