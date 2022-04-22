Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a) Name
| Aimie Chapple
|2 Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|CEO, Capita Experience
|b) Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a) Name
|Capita plc
|b) LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
|Identification code
|GB00B23K0M20
|b) Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan and sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£nil
|159,186
|Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
|£nil
|£nil
|Sale of Shares
|£0.2064
|76,962
|Retention of Shares
|£nil
|82,224
|d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Acquisition of share on exercise of options
Sale of shares
Retention of shares
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£nil
|159,186
|
|
|£0.2064
£nil
| 76,962
82,224
|e) Date of transaction
|19 April 2022
|f) Place of transaction
|Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)
London Stock Exchange