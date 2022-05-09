Log in
    CTAGY   US13970R1095

CAPITA PLC

(CTAGY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/03 10:22:21 am EDT
1.200 USD   +17.65%
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/09/2022 | 03:25am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Jonathan Lewis, Joseph Murphy, Aimie Chapple, Tim Weller.
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Jonathan Lewis – Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Murphy – Employee Director
Aimie Chapple – Chief Executive Officer – Capita Experience
Tim Weller – Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial               notification
/Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capita plc
b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each


 GB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transaction Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.2683              643

Joseph Murphy – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.2683 643

Aimie Chapple – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.2683 643

Tim Weller – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.2683 643
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
2572 Ordinary shares

£0.2683
e) Date of the transaction
2022-05-04
15:16 UTC
f) Place of the transaction WINX

© PRNewswire 2022
