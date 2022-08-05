Log in
    CTAGY   US13970R1095

CAPITA PLC

(CTAGY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:23 2022-05-25 pm EDT
1.170 USD   -2.50%
12:39pCapita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12:39pFTSE 100 Closed Slightly Down as Stronger-Than-Expected US Jobs Data Points to Fed Rate Rise
DJ
07:46aCAPITA : Fera Science launches £1m Laboratory
PU
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/05/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Jonathan Lewis, Aimie Chapple, Tim Weller.
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Jonathan Lewis – Chief Executive Officer
Aimie Chapple – Chief Executive Officer – Capita Experience
Tim Weller – Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial                     notification
/Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capita plc
b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transaction Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.295 584

Aimie Chapple – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.295 586

Tim Weller – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.295 583
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
 1753 Ordinary shares

£0.295
e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-04
15:07 UTC
f) Place of the transaction XLON

© PRNewswire 2022
