  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Capita plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTAGY   US13970R1095

CAPITA PLC

(CTAGY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:29 2022-05-25 pm EDT
1.170 USD   -2.50%
10:37aCapita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/01Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/01Capita Shareholders OK $173 Million Sale of Payments Business Pay360
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/07/2022 | 10:37am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Jonathan Lewis, Tim Weller.
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Jonathan Lewis – Chief Executive Officer
Tim Weller – Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial                      notification
/Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capita plc
b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transaction Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.24401 708

Tim Weller – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.24401 708
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
1416 Ordinary shares

£0.24401
e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-04
16:10 UTC
f) Place of the transaction XLON

© PRNewswire 2022
