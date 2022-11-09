Advanced search
    CTAGY   US13970R1095

CAPITA PLC

(CTAGY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:29 2022-05-25 pm EDT
1.170 USD   -2.50%
04:28aCapita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/07Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/01Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/09/2022 | 04:28am EST
Capita plc

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)         Name     Chantal Free  
2 Reason for the notification
a)         Position/status  Divisional CEO – Portfolio  
b)         Initial notification
            /Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)         Name Capita plc
b)         LEI       CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)         Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification code         GB00B23K0M20
b)         Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan and transfer of shares to Chantal Free
c)         Price(s) and volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Price(s) Volume(s)
£nil 28,338
d)         Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
 		 Price(s) Volume(s)

£nil
28,338

e)         Date of transaction
8 November 2022
f)          Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)

© PRNewswire 2022
