Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc
(the “Company”)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a) Name
| Chantal Free
|2 Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|Divisional CEO – Portfolio
|b) Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a) Name
|Capita plc
|b) LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
|Identification code
|GB00B23K0M20
|b) Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan and transfer of shares to Chantal Free
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£nil
|28,338
|d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
£nil
|
28,338
|
e) Date of transaction
|
8 November 2022
|f) Place of transaction
|Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)