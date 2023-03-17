Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Capita plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTAGY   US13970R1095

CAPITA PLC

(CTAGY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:56:48 2023-02-23 pm EST
1.290 USD   +10.26%
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% Lifted by Miners
DJ
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/17/2023 | 01:33pm EDT
Capita plc

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)         Name     Jonathan Lewis
2 Reason for the notification
a)         Position/status  Chief Executive Officer, Capita plc
b)         Initial notification
            /Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)         Name Capita plc
b)         LEI       CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)         Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification code         GB00B23K0M20
b)         Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares on exercise of nil cost share options, and retention of all shares
c)         Price(s) and volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options:
Exercise of options granted under the Capita plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan on 21 March 2019		 Price(s) Volume(s)
£nil 516,029
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options:
Exercise of options granted under the Capita plc Long-Term Incentive Plan on 21 March 2019		 £nil 222,848
d)            Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

ACQUISITION OF SHARES ON EXERCISE OF OPTIONS AND RETENTION OF THE TOTAL OF 738,877 SHARES BY JONATHAN LEWIS
 
 		 Price(s) Volume(s)
£nil  738,877
Shares sold £nil NIL
e)            Date of transaction 16 March 2023
f)             Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)

© PRNewswire 2023
