  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Capita plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTAGY   US13970R1095

CAPITA PLC

(CTAGY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:56:48 2023-02-23 pm EST
1.290 USD   +10.26%
10:15aCapita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/17Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/10Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/20/2023 | 10:15am EDT
Capita plc

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)         Name     Scott Hill
2 Reason for the notification
a)         Position/status  Chief People Officer, Capita plc
b)         Initial notification
            /Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)         Name Capita plc
b)         LEI       CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)         Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification code         GB00B23K0M20
b)         Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares on exercise of nil cost share options and retention of all shares
c)         Price(s) and volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options:
Exercise of options granted under the Capita plc Long-Term Incentive Plan on 21 March 2019, which vested on 21 March 2022, exercisable within 12 months from date of vesting		 £nil 3,329
Shares sold to cover income tax and NI arising on the exercise of options 36.58 pence 1,568
Shares retained after exercise £nil 1,761
d)            Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

 		 Price(s) Volume(s)
£nil  3,329 options exercised
Shares sold to cover income tax and NI arising on the exercise of options 36.58 pence 1,568
Shares retained after exercise £nil 1,761
e)            Date of transaction 17 March 2023
f)             Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)
London Stock Exchange for sell of shares to cover income tax and NI

© PRNewswire 2023
