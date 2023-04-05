Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Capita plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTAGY   US13970R1095

CAPITA PLC

(CTAGY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:56:48 2023-02-23 pm EST
1.290 USD   +10.26%
02:55aCapita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/03Capita suffers cyberattack but says customer data unaffected
AN
04/03Capita Reports Cyber Incident Impacting Access to Internal Applications
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/05/2023 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Jonathan Lewis, Tim Weller
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Jonathan Lewis – Chief Executive Officer
Tim Weller – Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial                   notification
/Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capita plc
b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each


GB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transaction Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.3714 464

Tim Weller – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.3714 467
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
931 Ordinary shares

£0.3714
e) Date of the transaction 2023-04-04
11:37 am UTC
f) Place of the transaction WINX

© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CAPITA PLC
02:55aCapita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/03Capita suffers cyberattack but says customer data unaffected
AN
04/03Capita Reports Cyber Incident Impacting Access to Internal Applications
MT
04/03Capita plc Announces Resignation of John Harold Cresswell as Director with Effect from ..
CI
04/03UK outsourcer Capita says no data compromised after cyber incident
RE
04/03Capita : Update on cyber incident
PU
04/03Capita plc - Statement re cyber incident
PR
03/24Capita plc - Notice of AGM and Annual Report and Accounts 2023
PR
03/23Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/20Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITA PLC
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer