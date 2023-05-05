Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Jonathan Lewis, Tim Weller

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Jonathan Lewis – Chief Executive Officer

Tim Weller – Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each





GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Jonathan Lewis – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3182 544 Tim Weller – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3182 541

d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price

1085 Ordinary shares



£0.3182

e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-04

11:55 UTC