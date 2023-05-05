Advanced search
    CTAGY   US13970R1095

CAPITA PLC

(CTAGY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:44:00 2023-05-03 am EDT
1.570 USD   -2.48%
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/05/2023 | 10:47am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Jonathan Lewis, Tim Weller
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Jonathan Lewis – Chief Executive Officer
Tim Weller – Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial                      notification
/Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capita plc
b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each


GB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transaction Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.3182 544

Tim Weller – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.3182 541
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
1085 Ordinary shares

£0.3182
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-04
11:55 UTC
f) Place of the transaction WINX

© PRNewswire 2023
