    CTAGY   US13970R1095

CAPITA PLC

(CTAGY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/03 10:22:21 am EDT
1.200 USD   +17.65%
10:19aCapita plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/09Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/03Capita Completes Sale of Speciality Insurance Units
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capita plc - Holding(s) in Company

05/10/2022 | 10:19am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B23K0M20

Issuer Name

CAPITA PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

The change in the holding of shares is due to the transfer in of a discretionary holding

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

RWC Asset Management LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 17.750000 0.000000 17.750000 299030359
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 15.990000 0.000000 15.990000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B23K0M20 299030359 0 17.750000 0.000000
Sub Total 8.A 299030359 17.750000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Verde 4th Floor, 10 Bressenden Place
London, SW1E 5DH
Direct: +44 20 7227 6111

12. Date of Completion

09-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK


