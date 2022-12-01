Thursday 1 December 2022

Capita plc

Sale of Pay360 Limited

Completion of the sale of Pay360 Limited

Capita plc (“Capita”) has today completed the sale of its Pay360 Limited business to Access PaySuite Ltd, a division of The Access Group, on the terms as announced on 16 September 2022.

The completion of the transaction follows receipt of the necessary regulatory and Capita shareholder approvals. The sale proceeds of c.£156m will, post the deduction of transaction costs, further reduce net debt and provide additional liquidity for Capita which together will further strengthen Capita’s balance sheet.

For more information please contact:

Investor enquiries

Stuart Morgan

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07989 665484

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

LEI no. CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 52,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people’s lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions – Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio – in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: www.capita.com .

Important Notices

This announcement is an announcement and not a circular or prospectus or equivalent document and prospective investors should not make any investment decision on the basis of its contents. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction.

If you are in any doubt as to what action you should take in relation to this announcement, you are recommended to seek your own personal financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, or from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of that jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ENDS