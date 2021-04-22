Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Capita plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTAGY

CAPITA PLC

(CTAGY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 11/24 10:24:01 am
2.57 USD   +70.20%
11:09aCAPITA PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/20CAPITA PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/15CAPITA  : appoints Chief Technology Officer to lead new technology shared service
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capita plc : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/22/2021 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Chris Baker and Andy Start
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chris Baker - Executive Officer - Software
Andy Start - Executive Officer – Government Services

 
b) Initial notification
/Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capita plc
b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of  the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



 GB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 and sale/retention of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Chris Baker – Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s) Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Nil 167,015
Sale of shares £0.43860 122,835
Retention of shares Nil 44,180

Andy Start – Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s) Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Nil 156,577
Sale of shares £0.43140 73,740
Retention of shares Nil 82,837
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
Price(s) Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Nil 323,592
Sale of shares £0.43590 196,575
Retention of shares Nil 127,017

   
e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-20

15:54 UTC
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange – XLON
Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)

© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CAPITA PLC
11:09aCAPITA PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/20CAPITA PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/15CAPITA  : appoints Chief Technology Officer to lead new technology shared servic..
PU
04/15CAPITA PLC  : - Block Listing Application
PR
04/07CAPITA PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/06CAPITA PLC  : - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PR
04/01CAPITA  : Scottish Wide Area Network reports 94% satisfaction score for public s..
PU
04/01CAPITA  : takes over the running of Royal Navy training
PU
03/31CAPITA  : supports MoJ to deliver the first national rollout of sobriety tags in..
PU
03/30CAPITA  : North Tyneside partnership retains Investors in People accreditation
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ