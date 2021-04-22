Capita plc : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Chris Baker and Andy Start
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chris Baker - Executive Officer - Software
Andy Start - Executive Officer – Government Services
|b)
|Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capita plc
|b)
|LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 and sale/retention of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Chris Baker – Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
|Nil
|167,015
|Sale of shares
|£0.43860
|122,835
|Retention of shares
|Nil
|44,180
Andy Start – Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
|Nil
|156,577
|Sale of shares
|£0.43140
|73,740
|Retention of shares
|Nil
|82,837
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
|Nil
|323,592
|Sale of shares
|£0.43590
|196,575
|Retention of shares
|Nil
|127,017
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-20
15:54 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange – XLON
Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)