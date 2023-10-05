Capita PLC - London-based consulting, transformation and digital services business - Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Lewis buys 568,465 shares at around GBP0.17 each, worth a total of GBP94,024, in London on Wednesday. As a result, Lewis is interested in 2.7 million shares, representing 0.2% of the company's share capital.
Current stock price: 16.44 pence
12-month change: down 40%
By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter
