Capita PLC is a consulting, transformation, and digital services company. The Company is engaged in delivering solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments, and citizens. It operates through two core divisions: Public Service and Experience in the United Kingdom, Europe, India and South Africa. The Public Service division is a supplier of business process services (BPS) and technology services to the United Kingdom Government. The Public Service division verticals include education and learning; local public services; health and welfare; defense, security, and fire; justice, central government, and transport. The Experience division is engaged in designing, transforming, and delivering customer experience solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany and Europe. The Experience division verticals include financial services; technology media and telco (TMT); multi-industry, and energy and utilities and retail.

Sector Business Support Services