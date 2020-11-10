Log in
CAPITA PLC

CAPITA PLC

(CPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/10 03:21:00 am
26.38 GBX   +1.54%
02:49aCAPITA : Outsourcer Capita's third-quarter revenue falls on pandemic hit
RE
02:01aCAPITA PLC : - Trading Update
PR
11/06CAPITA PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
Capita : Outsourcer Capita's third-quarter revenue falls on pandemic hit

11/10/2020 | 02:49am EST

(Reuters) - Capita said on Tuesday it lost nearly 100 million pounds in third-quarter revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic hit its businesses, while cost cuts helped the British outsourcer eke out a small rise in adjusted core profit.

Britain's outsourcing industry had been forced to cut costs and shrink operations even before the pandemic, hit by a wave of cutbacks exacerbated by the country's decision to leave the European Union.

Capita, which provides consulting and digital services to the public and private sector, has been trying to sell some non-core assets to bolster its finances.

The company said talks were ongoing to offload its standalone Education Software Solutions business, whose platform SIMS is used by 21,000 schools in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, for at least 500 million pounds.

"We continue to make progress to strengthen the balance sheet with the disposal of non-core assets, including the proposed sale of our education software business," Chief Executive Officer Jon Lewis said in a statement.

According to a Bloomberg report last month, the company got lower-than-expected bids for the education software unit.

Capita said revenue in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 803 million pounds, compared with 902 million pounds last year. Adjusted core profit rose 3.6% to 115 million pounds.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Financials
Sales 2020 3 297 M 4 346 M 4 346 M
Net income 2020 2,94 M 3,87 M 3,87 M
Net Debt 2020 1 391 M 1 833 M 1 833 M
P/E ratio 2020 130x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 430 M 565 M 567 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 61 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CAPITA PLC
Duration : Period :
Capita Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 70,11 GBX
Last Close Price 25,98 GBX
Spread / Highest target 400%
Spread / Average Target 170%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Powell Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Patrick Butcher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Brown Chief Information Officer
Gillian Sheldon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITA PLC-84.17%565
CINTAS CORPORATION35.08%35 670
TELEPERFORMANCE27.64%20 393
UNITED RENTALS23.42%13 811
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC24.46%13 715
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-0.55%12 340
