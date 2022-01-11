Capita : Pay360 by Capita partners with Ordo to facilitate open banking payments processing in the public sector

London, UK - 11 January 2022 - Pay360 by Capita and Ordo today announce a partnership that will integrate Ordo's open banking platform within Pay360's payment services solution.

The partnership will see the two companies facilitate payments for public sector businesses with the aim of providing the customer of a service - such as payment for local government services or social housing provision - with a frictionless payments journey.

Together with Ordo, Pay360 will offer 'smart' digital payment requests, which work by sending a link to a customer by SMS or email that enables them to make instant and secure payments with their mobile banking app, or via a website. The process ensures that payment can be taken securely if customers are on inbound or outbound calls with customer service agents, who can provide support with the transaction if required.

By integrating open banking payment methods, Pay360's partnership with Ordo will remove additional layers in the payment process and enable Pay360's public sector clients to offer their customers the benefits of open banking without having to change their existing processes.

Pay360 and Ordo are also integrating the ability to attach invoices, bills or reminders to a payment request to further improve and simplify the customer payment process.

Alex Common, Chief Product Officer at Pay360, said,"Working with Ordo, which we believe to be a best-in-class provider, will enable Pay360 to bring innovative open banking technology to our customers and position ourselves at the forefront of the evolving payments landscape. The introduction of open banking into our capabilities will enable us to better meet the core challenges of our customers and, ultimately, their customers, by enabling a frictionless payments journey with consumer choice engineered in from the start."

Ordo CEO Craig Tillotson said,"We are delighted to be working together to bring the efficiency, security and ease of use of open banking payments to Pay360 and its clients. Our combined expertise will transform the way organisations can collect payment by delivering solutions that facilitate the safe and efficient movement of money between consumers and organisations."

Learn more about Pay360 by Capita's Open Banking solution at https://www.pay360.com/open-banking and learn more about Ordo at https://ordohq.com/.

About Pay360

Pay360 by Capita is the UK's largest independent payments provider, helping businesses to offer seamless payment experiences across all payment channels. Its wide-ranging payments ecosystem enables both public and private sector clients to securely transact over £11 billion every year. From direct debits, POS, telephone and mobile payments, Pay360's services are underpinned by industry leading security, including bespoke fraud and ID verification platforms. Pay360 is driven by Capita's purpose and values, which are to create better outcomes for our employees, clients and customers, suppliers and partners, investors, and society. Further information can be found at https://www.pay360.com.

About Ordo

Ordo's highly secure, cloud based, open banking enabled payments platform provides businesses large and small with low cost, secure and easy to use e-commerce, Point of Sale and invoice payments direct from their customer's bank accounts into their own bank accounts. Businesses can access the Ordo platform in a number of ways: though an Ordo Merchant Acquirer/PSP payments partner, via Ordo's modern APIs, and for smaller businesses, through our integrations with QuickBooks, Sage, and Xero accounting software or directly via Ordo's web/app interfaces.

Ordo also uses open banking payments to enable refunds and secure customer pay outs as well as account validation services.

Ordo was founded by the former management team of the UK's Faster Payments Scheme in 2018 to use open banking payments to provide businesses with a much-needed alternative to slow, high-cost card payments and insecure direct bank payments. Ordo is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority as a Payments Institution for Account Information Services and Payment Initiation Services (FRN 836070). Ordo is backed by private investors, Nationwide Building Society Ventures and CGI, the global IT services business.

Learn more about Ordo: https://ordohq.com

Press: https://ordohq.com/press/

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 55,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best, and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L).Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com

Media Contacts

Capita press office

Tel: 07756 215249

Email: andrew.collinson@capita.com

Ordo

Email: press@ordopay.com