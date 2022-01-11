Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capita plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA PLC

(CPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capita : Pay360 by Capita partners with Ordo to facilitate open banking payments processing in the public sector

01/11/2022 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, UK - 11 January 2022 -Pay360 by Capita and Ordo today announce a partnership that will integrate Ordo's open banking platform within Pay360's payment services solution.

The partnership will see the two companies facilitate payments for public sector businesses with the aim of providing the customer of a service - such as payment for local government services or social housing provision - with a frictionless payments journey.

Together with Ordo, Pay360 will offer 'smart' digital payment requests, which work by sending a link to a customer by SMS or email that enables them to make instant and secure payments with their mobile banking app, or via a website. The process ensures that payment can be taken securely if customers are on inbound or outbound calls with customer service agents, who can provide support with the transaction if required.

By integrating open banking payment methods, Pay360's partnership with Ordo will remove additional layers in the payment process and enable Pay360's public sector clients to offer their customers the benefits of open banking without having to change their existing processes.

Pay360 and Ordo are also integrating the ability to attach invoices, bills or reminders to a payment request to further improve and simplify the customer payment process.

Alex Common, Chief Product Officer at Pay360, said,"Working with Ordo, which we believe to be a best-in-class provider, will enable Pay360 to bring innovative open banking technology to our customers and position ourselves at the forefront of the evolving payments landscape. The introduction of open banking into our capabilities will enable us to better meet the core challenges of our customers and, ultimately, their customers, by enabling a frictionless payments journey with consumer choice engineered in from the start."

Ordo CEO Craig Tillotson said,"We are delighted to be working together to bring the efficiency, security and ease of use of open banking payments to Pay360 and its clients. Our combined expertise will transform the way organisations can collect payment by delivering solutions that facilitate the safe and efficient movement of money between consumers and organisations."

Learn more about Pay360 by Capita's Open Banking solution at https://www.pay360.com/open-banking and learn more about Ordo at https://ordohq.com/.

About Pay360

Pay360 by Capita is the UK's largest independent payments provider, helping businesses to offer seamless payment experiences across all payment channels. Its wide-ranging payments ecosystem enables both public and private sector clients to securely transact over £11 billion every year. From direct debits, POS, telephone and mobile payments, Pay360's services are underpinned by industry leading security, including bespoke fraud and ID verification platforms. Pay360 is driven by Capita's purpose and values, which are to create better outcomes for our employees, clients and customers, suppliers and partners, investors, and society. Further information can be found at https://www.pay360.com.

About Ordo

Ordo's highly secure, cloud based, open banking enabled payments platform provides businesses large and small with low cost, secure and easy to use e-commerce, Point of Sale and invoice payments direct from their customer's bank accounts into their own bank accounts. Businesses can access the Ordo platform in a number of ways: though an Ordo Merchant Acquirer/PSP payments partner, via Ordo's modern APIs, and for smaller businesses, through our integrations with QuickBooks, Sage, and Xero accounting software or directly via Ordo's web/app interfaces.

Ordo also uses open banking payments to enable refunds and secure customer pay outs as well as account validation services.

Ordo was founded by the former management team of the UK's Faster Payments Scheme in 2018 to use open banking payments to provide businesses with a much-needed alternative to slow, high-cost card payments and insecure direct bank payments. Ordo is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority as a Payments Institution for Account Information Services and Payment Initiation Services (FRN 836070). Ordo is backed by private investors, Nationwide Building Society Ventures and CGI, the global IT services business.

Learn more about Ordo: https://ordohq.com
Press: https://ordohq.com/press/

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 55,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best, and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L).Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com

Media Contacts

Capita press office
Tel: 07756 215249
Email: andrew.collinson@capita.com

Ordo
Email: press@ordopay.com

Disclaimer

Capita plc published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 18:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPITA PLC
01/05UK Competition Watchdog Issues Initial Enforcement Order on Capita's Deal With NEC Soft..
MT
01/04Capita Closes $84 Million Sale Of Secure Solutions, Service Business
MT
01/03Nec Software Solutions Uk Limited completed the acquisition of Secure Solutions and Ser..
CI
2021FTSE 100 Ends Pre-Christmas Session on a Festive High
DJ
2021London Stocks Rise in Holiday Thinned Trade
DJ
2021Jonas Computing (UK) Limited agreed to acquire AMT-SYBEX Group Ltd. from Capita plc for..
CI
2021Capita plc Announces Resignation of Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe as Director
CI
2021FTSE 100 Closes Down as Potential Coronavirus Restrictions Spook Investors
DJ
2021FTSE Down, BOE Rates May Not Rise Enough to Keep Pound Supported
DJ
2021EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Edge Higher, -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 165 M 4 303 M 4 303 M
Net income 2021 189 M 257 M 257 M
Net Debt 2021 929 M 1 263 M 1 263 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,30x
Yield 2021 0,16%
Capitalization 621 M 846 M 844 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float -
Chart CAPITA PLC
Duration : Period :
Capita plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 37,28 GBX
Average target price 54,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Powell Non-Executive Chairman
John Harold Cresswell Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthew John Lester Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITA PLC2.14%843
CINTAS CORPORATION-9.91%41 413
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-7.22%24 194
BUREAU VERITAS SA-6.00%14 044
EDENRED SE6.29%12 168
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-2.38%12 011