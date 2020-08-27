Log in
Capita : Pay360 to integrate payment processes for Buckinghamshire Council

08/27/2020 | 04:32am EDT

Capita plc has secured a two-year contract worth £150,000, with an option to extend for another year, with Buckinghamshire Council to deliver a multi-channel payment solution to simplify payment processes for its 546,000 residents and business customers.

Buckinghamshire Council currently has several software systems managing the council's income. Capita's Pay360 solution will replace those systems with a single cloud-based platform, offering payment options for e-commerce and contact centres, and will also include auto-telephone payment and post office payment choices. This will enable residents and businesses to easily make payments for services such as council tax, business rates and planning fees.

The new payment system will support the council's compliance to meet Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) required for credit and debit card payments.

Pay360's software includes 'Income Management' that will enable the council's employees to seamlessly reconcile income for the council. It also provides comprehensive reports and allows reformatting of data that can integrate easily with back-office systems such as administrative functions. The new system will also allow simpler reconciliation between payment transactions and banking entries.

Additionally, Pay360's cloud solution supports secure home and remote working by enabling employees based in any location to take payments from customers. This is particularly helpful to support the increased number of council employees that are working from home.

Stephen Ferry, managing director of Pay360, said: 'This contract with Buckinghamshire Council is a clear demonstration of our experience and expertise in delivering payment solutions to local government. We have a clear understanding of local authorities and have developed our software solutions to deliver exactly what they need.'

Clare Bradshaw, head of Finance Operations, Buckinghamshire Council, said: 'We were looking for a cloud-based solution but also a partner who understood our needs as a unitary authority and Pay360 was the perfect fit. The new system will provide a single seamless payment system with a wide range of secure payment options for our residents.'

Pay360 has been delivering payment solutions to local government across the UK for over 20 years and today it supplies services to 230 authorities.

Disclaimer

Capita plc published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 08:31:11 UTC
